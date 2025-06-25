U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032: AmSurg Corp., Getinge, Surgery

U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Growth Report 2025

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by advances in outpatient care, cost efficiency, and favorable reimbursement models. The increasing preference for same-day surgical procedures in ASCs is shifting the healthcare delivery landscape, resulting in considerable business growth opportunities. Understanding the evolving market dynamics and competitive strategies is critical to capitalize on this expanding sector.Market Size and OverviewThe U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 72.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 103.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2026 to 2032. This market forecast reflects robust demand driven by rising patient preference for ambulatory settings, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, and policy support encouraging outpatient surgeries for cost containment and efficiency.Request Sample Copy of this Report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3531 Key Takeaways- North America: Dominant region with extensive healthcare infrastructure and supportive reimbursement models favoring outpatient surgery.- Latin America: Emerging market with growing healthcare investments and increasing adoption of ambulatory surgical practices.- Europe: Consolidation of ASCs with emphasis on quality and patient throughput improvement.- Asia Pacific: Rapid expansion supported by healthcare digitization and increasing private healthcare expenditure.- Middle East and Africa: Early stage adoption with rising awareness about ambulatory care benefits.- Segments:- By Procedure Type: Orthopedic surgery, gastroenterology, ophthalmology – orthopedic ASCs demonstrate high utilization for knee and hip arthroscopies.- By Ownership Model: Physician-owned, hospital-owned, and joint ventures – physician-owned centers focus on specialized procedures with improved patient turnaround.- By Payer Type: Private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid – Medicare’s increasing reimbursement rates significantly impact market revenue generation for ASCs.Growth Factors- Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries and outpatient care has accelerated the U.S. ambulatory surgery center market growth, with orthopedic procedures accounting for over 35% of revenue as per 2024 medical records.- Policy shifts encouraging cost-effective care pathways, such as CMS expanding reimbursable ASC procedures, directly contribute to a 7% increase in ASC utilization reported in 2025.- Advancements in surgical technology improving procedure safety and efficiency have led to a 12% year-over-year increase in surgical volume across ASCs.Explore In-Depth Analysis-Click Here to Access the Report! @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/us-ambulatory-surgery-centers-market-3531?utm_source=einpresswire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm Market Trends- The integration of telehealth preoperative and postoperative consultations in ASCs has improved patient compliance, reducing cancellations by 8% as noted in 2024 market insights.- Shift towards bundled payment models is steering ASCs to optimize operational efficiency and patient outcomes.- Expansion into specialized procedures, including bariatric and cardiac interventions, is a notable trend with bariatric surgeries seeing a 15% volume increase from 2023 to 2025.- Adoption of AI-driven scheduling and patient management tools has enhanced throughput by 10%, according to recent hospital partnership case studies.Actionable Insights- Production Capacity: The rising number of ASC facilities grew by 6% in 2025, aligning with increasing procedure volumes.- Pricing Dynamics: Average procedure pricing in ASCs remains 40-60% lower than hospital outpatient departments, underpinning demand-side growth.- Exports & Imports: While the sector is largely domestic-focused, imported surgical equipment advanced 8% in value during 2024, supporting operational upgrades.- Use Cases: Orthopedic and ophthalmology procedures constitute the largest application areas, collectively driving over 50% of market revenue.- Tracking Medicare reimbursement adjustments remains vital, with a notable 3% increase announced for 2026 impacting market forecast.- Microscale indicators such as improvements in anesthesia protocols have enabled reduction in procedure times by 15%, boosting patient turnover rates.Key Players- AmSurg Corp.- Getinge Group- Tenet Healthcare- Regent Surgery Health L.L.C- Covenant Surgery Partners Inc- Surgery Partners- Other influential entities include Surgical Care Affiliates, United Surgical Partners International, and Envision Healthcare.Competitive strategies center on geographic expansion, acquisition of niche specialty ASCs, and technological integration. For instance, Surgery Partners’ 2025 acquisition of multiple orthopedic ASCs resulted in a revenue uplift estimated at 10%. Tenet Healthcare’s investment in AI-powered operational platforms contributed to a 7% improvement in procedural efficiency, demonstrating strong market growth strategies tailored to evolving patient and payer demands.Purchase Now Up to 25% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3531 FAQs1. Who are the dominant players in the U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center market?Key players include AmSurg Corp., Getinge Group, Tenet Healthcare, and Surgery Partners, with many focusing on acquisitions and technology adoption to consolidate market share.2. What will be the size of the U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center market in the coming years?The market size is projected to grow from USD 72.58 billion in 2025 to USD 103.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%.3. Which end users industry has the largest growth opportunity?Orthopedic surgery ASCs present significant growth opportunities, driven by rising demand for minimally invasive joint procedures and efficient outpatient care.4. How will market development trends evolve over the next five years?Market trends point toward increased technology integration such as AI in patient scheduling, expansion toward specialized surgeries, and adoption of bundled payment models enhancing operational efficiency.5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape and challenges in the U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center market?The competitive landscape is characterized by aggressive consolidation, innovation-driven service delivery, and strategic regional expansion; challenges include regulatory compliance and adapting to reimbursement changes.6. What go-to-market strategies are commonly adopted in the U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center market?Common strategies include mergers and acquisitions of specialty centers, investment in digital technologies to improve throughput, and leveraging payer negotiations to optimize reimbursement frameworks.This comprehensive market report and analysis of the U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center market provide actionable insights into industry trends, growth drivers, and the competitive environment, empowering stakeholders with the necessary data-backed intelligence to navigate upcoming market opportunities and challenges effectively.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. 