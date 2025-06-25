Data Monetization Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030 - In-depth Analysis of the Current Trends and Future Estimations

AMR Logo

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data & analytics solutions, and rise in importance of generating new revenue streams from data volumes drive the growth of the global data monetization market. However, privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in deployment among telecom service providers and an increase in awareness regarding potential benefits of data monetization create new opportunities in the coming years.The global data monetization market size generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2712 On the basis of industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment dominated the overall data monetization industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this data monetization market trends during the forecast period. Massive growth of the data in the telecommunication and IT sector and increase in need to generate other revenue streams through the data monetization services drive the growth of the market. However, the retail and E-commerce segment is expected to witness highest data monetization market growth.E-commerce players increasingly adopt data monetization solutions to sell the data or to join hands with brands to analyze the data and use it to generate additional revenue. Moreover, increase in focus of small and medium businesses toward the data monetization strategy to generate revenue streams fuels the data monetization industry. For instance, Chinese e-commerce behemoth focuses on collection of consumer data. In addition, companies, such as Google, Amazon, LinkedIn, and Netflix, are popular for monetizing information to generate revenue and gain market share.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2712 Region wise, the data monetization market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to .the fact that banks and financial institutions in this region use data to sell new services by adding net new revenue streams through data monetization. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific region is subjected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. This is attributed to fact that telecom service providers have recognized the value of the collected data and thus have started to monetize the information to improve their profitability-per-user ratio by using data monetization, which majorly drives the market.Leading players of the global data monetization market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adastra Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Monetize Solutions, Inc., Reltio, ALC, Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.), and Mahindra ComViva.Buy this Complete Report at:Similar Reports:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.