Southern Kitchen Services Expands NFPA96-Compliant Hood & Exhaust Cleaning Across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where fire safety, health inspections, and cleanliness can make or break a business, Southern Kitchen Services is setting the standard for thorough, code-compliant kitchen cleaning across Middle Tennessee. With certified technicians, detailed documentation, and a safety-first approach, the company is helping restaurants and commercial kitchens stay cleaner, safer, and fully prepared for inspection.From Nashville to Brentwood, Franklin to Murfreesboro, Southern Kitchen Services provides professional hood and exhaust system cleaning, filter replacements, sidewalk degreasing, equipment sanitation, and more—all backed by NFPA96 compliance and guaranteed to pass local fire and health inspections.“At the end of the day, our job is to protect kitchens from grease fires, failed inspections, and unnecessary downtime,” said a company spokesperson. “We take that responsibility seriously—with certified training, thorough cleanings, and zero shortcuts.”Unlike companies that rely on subcontractors, Southern Kitchen Services uses only trained, uniformed employees who are background-checked and certified in commercial kitchen exhaust system cleaning . Their digital before-and-after photos give clients full transparency, while compliance stickers and reports provide peace of mind for inspectors and insurance providers alike.Restaurant owners, food truck operators, and facility managers count on the team for not just deep cleaning, but real safety support—improving ventilation, reducing odor, extending equipment life, and eliminating fire hazards at the source.With flexible scheduling and service routes throughout Middle Tennessee, the company continues to grow its reputation as the region’s most trusted partner in kitchen cleanliness and compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.