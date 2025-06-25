Zen Home Cleaning Celebrates Over a Decade of Supporting Cleaning for a Reason

Zen Home Cleaning proudly marks more than 10 years of partnership with Cleaning for a Reason.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zen Home Cleaning, a leading provider of residential cleaning services in New York City, is proud to celebrate more than 10 years of partnership with Cleaning for a Reason. Through this collaboration, the company donates hundreds of free cleanings each year to individuals undergoing cancer treatment, offering relief and support during one of the most challenging times in their lives.Cleaning for a Reason is a national nonprofit organization that connects cleaning companies with cancer patients to provide complimentary home cleanings. The goal is to help lighten the load for individuals and families affected by cancer, giving them a cleaner, healthier space to focus on healing."We believe a clean, comfortable home can be a powerful source of comfort and strength," said Deanna Harris, Founder and CEO of Zen Home Cleaning of Manhattan NYC. She continued: "Partnering with Cleaning for a Reason has allowed us to give back in a way that feels incredibly meaningful. We’re honored to play a small part in making a difficult journey a little bit easier."About: Founded in 2005, Zen Home Cleaning of Manhattan NYC has spent two decades delivering award-winning home cleaning services across New York City. Serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, Tribeca, SoHo, the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side, and beyond, Zen Home is known for its commitment to quality and reliability. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including recurring residential housekeeping, move-in/move-out cleanings, and post-construction cleaning. With a dedication to healthier homes and happier clients, Zen Home Cleaning continues to set the standard for professional cleaning in NYC.For more information, please visit: www.zenhomecleaning.com/

