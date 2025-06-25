AI as a Service Market Size to Hit USD 178.9 Billion by 2032 - Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios

AMR Logo

Increase in need for intelligent business applications offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global AI as a service market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global AI as a service market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growth in importance of data driven decision making in business and increase in demand for machine learning services in the form of application programming interfaces (API) and software development kits (SDK) . However, lack of skilled employees hinders market growth to some extent.According to the report, the global AI as a service market size was valued at $11.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $178.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2024 to 2032.By technology, the natural language processing segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global AI as a service market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to rise in focus on improving the accuracy and efficiency of NLP models, driven by advancements in deep learning architectures, such as transformer models like BERT and GPT. These models are continually being fine-tuned and optimized to better understand and generate human-like text.However, the natural language processing segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 39.8% from 2024 to 2032, as federated learning is gaining traction as a privacy-preserving approach to ML in distributed environments. This technique enables model training across multiple decentralized devices or servers while keeping data localized, thus addressing privacy concerns associated with centralized data aggregation.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global AI as a service market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to increasing AI services for tasks such as data processing, customer service, and supply chain management, driving efficiency and cost savings.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323691 However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 40.1% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing adoption of AI-powered tools and platforms that cater specifically to the needs and constraints of SMEs. These solutions often feature user-friendly interfaces, affordable pricing models, and scalability to accommodate the evolving needs of smaller businesses.By deployment mode, the public cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global AI as a service market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing emphasis on the integration of AI services directly into public cloud platforms, making it easier for organizations to access and deploy advanced AI capabilities without the need for extensive infrastructure or expertise.However, the hybrid cloud segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 40.3% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing focus on edge AI within hybrid cloud environments, enabling organizations to deploy AI models directly on edge devices such as IoT sensors, smartphones, and edge servers. Edge AI facilitates real-time processing of data and decision-making at the edge of the network, reducing latency, conserving bandwidth, and enhancing privacy and security.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323691 By offering, the infrastructure as a service segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global AI as a service market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for specialized AI infrastructure optimized for machine learning and deep learning workloads. Cloud providers and hardware vendors are offering AI-optimized computer instances, GPUs, and TPUs with enhanced performance, memory, and interconnectivity to accelerate model training and inference tasks.However, the software as a service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 42.3% from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing trend towards AI-driven automation and augmentation of SaaS applications to enhance productivity, efficiency, and user experience. SaaS providers are embedding AI capabilities such as virtual assistants, chatbots, and intelligent automation features into their applications to streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver proactive insights and recommendations to users, driving user engagement and satisfaction.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global AI as a service market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast timeframe, owing to the growing demand for AI-driven solutions tailored to the unique needs and challenges of the Asia-Pacific region. Companies are developing AI applications and services that address specific cultural, linguistic, and regulatory requirements, enabling organizations to leverage AI technologies effectively in diverse markets and environments.Buy this Complete Report at:The key players profiled in the AI as a service market analysis are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., FICO, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and H2O.ai. These players have adopted various strategies, including partnership, collaboration, product launch, and developments to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Similar Reports:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.