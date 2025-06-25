Memphis Ice Expands Commercial Refrigeration Services Under Third-Generation Ownership Ahead of 50-Year Milestone

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis Ice , the Mid-South’s trusted name in commercial ice and refrigeration since 1977, is entering a new chapter of growth and expansion under the sole ownership of third-generation leader, Clark. With nearly five decades of service to restaurants, hospitals, retailers, and industrial clients, Memphis Ice remains one of the few full-service providers in the region — offering equipment sales, rentals, repairs , and maintenance under one roof.Clark, whose grandfather founded the company in Memphis, recently bought out the remaining shares from other family members, solidifying his vision to expand Memphis Ice’s reach, modernize operations, and create more long-term career opportunities for its skilled team.“Our job is to make sure ice and refrigeration are the least of our customers’ worries,” Clark said. “Whether it’s a busy bar on Beale Street or a hospital lab in North Mississippi, they know they can call us — and we’ll take care of it.”Memphis Ice’s commitment to service spans a 120+ mile radius, supporting clients across West Tennessee, East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southwest Kentucky, and the Missouri Bootheel. During the region’s peak summer months, the company sees a surge in demand for emergency ice machine repairs, walk-in cooler service, and short-term rental units. Year-round, proactive maintenance contracts help businesses avoid downtime — and give owners peace of mind.As one of the few companies in the region offering both sales and rentals with in-house service, Memphis Ice brings a rare combination of convenience and expertise to the commercial refrigeration space. With more growth on the horizon, including plans for satellite offices, the company is hiring and training a new generation of technicians ready to carry the legacy forward.“Service isn’t just something we offer,” Clark added. “It’s how we’ve stayed in business for almost 50 years — by showing up, doing it right, and standing behind our work.”

