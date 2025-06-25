Strategic Investments Drive In The Market: Key Trend Transformation in the Environmental Consulting Services Market 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Environmental Consulting Services Market?

The environmental consulting services market has been experiencing a steady growth in recent years. It is set to grow from a size of $58.29 billion in 2024 to $60.72 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.2%. This growth in the historic period can be mainly attributed to low interest rates, strong economic growth in emerging markets, impact of e-waste, escalated government regulation and a rise in shale oil and gas production.

What Does The Future Hold For The Environmental Consulting Services Market?

With substantial growth anticipated in the next few years, the environmental consulting services market size is projected to reach $74.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. The driving forces of the growth in the forecast period are expected to be faster economic growth, investments being pushed into smart cities, a global consolidation for environmental protection, sustainable development, and an increase in global construction activity.

Moreover, major trends in the forecast period include adoption of innovative technologies and diverse services to increase market share, coming up with alternative solutions, offering AI/ML-based services, providing IoT related advisory solutions, and offering drone services.

What Are The Propulsion Factors Behind The Environmental Consulting Services Market Growth?

The rise in demand for water and waste management consulting services is anticipated to be a key catalyst for the growth of the environmental consulting services market going forward. These services, which are essentially professional services, provide expert advice and guidance to companies and individuals regarding water and waste management issues. Environmental consulting services work in tandem with water and waste management consulting services, managing hazardous waste and mitigating its adverse environmental impact. They also facilitate businesses in their journey to become more sustainable by implementing practices such as green building, proper waste management, and the use of renewable energy, while reducing pollutants and emissions.

Who Holds The Reins In The Explosive Market?

The environmental consulting services market is extensive, with many leading organizations like AECOM, Wood Group PLC, Arcadis, Jacobs, WSP GLOBAL INC., TRANSFER Consultancy, Environmental Resources Management, SEPCO Environment, Nijhuis Industries, and Atkins China Limited marking their presence. These companies are investing heavily in the environmental consulting services market due to its promising growth and served their part in reducing environmental impact and complying with regulations.

How Is The Environmental Consulting Services Environmental Consulting Services Market Segregated?

Categorically, the environmental consulting services market is segmented by service type, client type, and environmental area. The primary service types include investment assessment and auditing, permitting and compliance, project and information management, monitoring and testing, and other service types such as climate change and adaptation services, renewable energy consulting, waste management consulting, and environmental training and education services. By client type, it spans across domains like mining, manufacturing and process industries, energy and utilities, government and regulators, infrastructure and development, and other clients. The environmental areas covered in the report are land, water, air, and combined.

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Environmental Consulting Services Market?

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the environmental consulting services market in 2024, closely followed by Western Europe. The environmental consulting services market report provides insights into different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and countries like Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, France, Germany, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa.

