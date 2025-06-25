Artificial Intelligence AI Based Personalization Market Report For M&A, Expansion, Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The AI-Based Personalization Market?

Emerging from a market size of $498.22 billion in 2024, the global AI-based personalization market shows signs of robust growth, projected to reach $525.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. This appreciable growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as increasing data availability, the rise in E-commerce, growing digitalization, improved user engagement, and cross-industry adoption of AI.

What's The Future For The AI-Based Personalization Market?

The size of the global AI-based personalization market is expected to witness continued strong growth in the next few years, catapulting to $639.73 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. This forecasted growth trend owes its potential to heightened customer retention focus, the emergence of 5G technology, advancements in machine learning algorithms, rapid proliferation of IoT devices, and increased AI integration.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI-Based Personalization Market?

Major trends moving the forecast period needle include collaboration of AI and human expertise, AI-based predictive analytics, real-time personalization, voice and conversational AI, and AI-powered content recommendations.

What’s Propelling AI-Based Personalization Market Growth?

The rising interest of businesses in artificial intelligence forms a prominent growth driver for the AI-based personalization market. As businesses increasingly hinge on the development and implementation of computer systems that can perform tasks typically requiring human intelligence, this sees a parallel growth in AI adoption market. The synergy of advanced algorithms, real-time capabilities, and a comprehensive understanding of customer journeys makes AI-driven personalization a key strategy for businesses aiming to deliver engaging and customized experiences to their audience.

Who’s Leading The AI-Based Personalization Market?

Major companies operating in the AI-based personalization market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. Google, Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corp. IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., McDonald Corp., Adobe Systems Inc., Twilio, Verint Systems Inc., Bounteous Inc., BloomReach Inc., Sitecore Holding II AS, RichRelevance, Coveo, Crownpeak Technology Inc., Dynamic Yield Ltd., Blueshift Labs Inc., Reflektion, mParticle Inc., ViSenze Pte. Ltd., H2O.ai Inc., Infinite Analytics Inc.

Emerging Trends In The AI-Based Personalization Market

Companies operating in the AI-based personalization market increasingly focus on developing advanced technologies, like personalized cold email tools, to better serve their customers. The personalized cold email tool—an AI-powered tool—enables sales teams to scale hyper-personalized cold email outreach and uses generative AI to automatically generate personalized content for email recipients.

How Is The AI-Based Personalization Market Segmented?

The AI-based personalization market report segments the market into three broad types - Website Personalization, Display Ads Personalization, Social Media Personalization, and E-Mail Personalization. These are further divided into subsegments such as Content Customization, Product Recommendations, User Interface UI Personalization, Display Ads Personalization, Behavioral Targeting, Social Media Personalization, Customized Ads, Personalized Subject Lines, and Product Recommendations in Emails.

Where Does The Global AI-Based Personalization Market Flourish?

North America surfaced as the largest region in the AI-based personalization market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific prepares to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The market report covers global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

