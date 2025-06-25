Digital Orthodontics Market Growth | Trends, Size, Share & Forecast 2025-2033 | DataM Intelligence
The Global Digital Orthodontics Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
The Digital Orthodontics Market is poised for strong growth, driven by advanced technologies like 3D imaging, AI, and CAD/CAM, enhancing precision and patient outcomes.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Orthodontics Market was valued at US$ 3.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase to US$ 22.95 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 20.4% from 2025 to 2033.
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview:
Digital Orthodontics is transforming traditional dental practices through 3D imaging, CAD/CAM systems, and intraoral scanners, enabling faster, more accurate, and patient-friendly orthodontic treatments. The adoption of these technologies across dental clinics and laboratories is propelling the market forward, particularly among younger demographics seeking invisible orthodontic solutions.
Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/digital-orthodontics-market
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Rising Demand for Aesthetic Dental Solutions: The growing preference for discreet orthodontic treatments, especially among adults, is increasing the demand for clear aligners and digitally customized braces.
Technological Innovations: Advancements in 3D printing, AI in treatment planning, and virtual orthodontic monitoring are opening new opportunities for streamlined and patient-centric care.
Increasing Dental Tourism: Developing nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing growth in dental tourism, boosting the adoption of digital orthodontics.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
Digital Orthodontic Scanners
Digital Orthodontic Imaging Devices
Clear Aligners
Braces
Retainers
Others.
By Technology:
3D Imaging
CAD/CAM Systems
3D Printing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools.
By End User:
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Dental Laboratories
Research Institutes.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=digital-orthodontics-market
Geographical Market Share:
North America dominates the market due to the early adoption of advanced orthodontic technologies, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and a high number of specialized dental professionals.
Europe follows suit, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom investing in digital dental infrastructure.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, urbanization, and the rising prevalence of dental issues.
Key Market Players:
3M
Ormco Corporation
FORESTADENT Bernhard Förster GmbH
DIO IMPLANT CO., LTD
Dentsply Sirona
Boss Orthodontics
Institut Straumann AG
Planmeca Oy
Carestream Dental
Stratasys Ltd.
These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their global footprint.
Recent Developments:
United States
2025: A major U.S.-based dental tech company launched an AI-driven platform that automates orthodontic treatment planning and progress tracking, enhancing clinical efficiency.
2024: A collaboration between a leading clear aligner manufacturer and a tele orthodontics provider expanded remote treatment access across underserved areas.
Japan
2025: A Japanese dental imaging company unveiled a new intraoral scanner integrated with real-time AI diagnostics, targeting urban dental clinics.
2024: A Tokyo-based orthodontic startup partnered with universities to conduct trials on smart aligners embedded with pressure sensors to track movement accuracy.
Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription
Conclusion:
The Digital Orthodontics Market is poised for exponential growth, with emerging technologies and patient expectations driving innovation. As global demand for efficient, comfortable, and aesthetic dental treatments rises, the industry is set to revolutionize oral healthcare delivery in the coming decade.
Related Reports:
Invisible Orthodontics Market
Digital Therapeutics Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research
+1 877-441-4866
Sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.