5G Chipset Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: USD 92.05 Billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $92.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, " 5G Chipset Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product and Industry Vertical : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5114 5G network is an enhanced communication solution designed to deliver to the public, a fully connected mobile world, comprising everything from connected automobiles and smart cities to smartphones and internet of things (IoT) devices. Further, reefshark chipset solutions such as application-specific integrated circuits offer higher voltages, greater performance, and reduction in footprint/bill off materials. In addition, the rise in utilization of 5G network solutions across emerging economies is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market.The growth of the 5G chipset market size is majorly driven by the rise in demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage coupled with proliferation of M2M/IoT connections. Furthermore, increase in demand for mobile broadband services is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, privacy and security concern, high investment, and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network act as a prime restraint of the market. On the contrary, surge in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the 5G chipset industry during the forecast period.Key Market Players:The 5G chipset size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. The prime market players studied in the report are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.The 5G chipset is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The 5G chipset report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the industrial cooking fire protection system industry.The Report will help the Readers:- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future 5G chipset landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.- Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the 5G chipset condition in the tough time.- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.The research operandi of the global 5G chipset includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. In 2020, the devices segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.
The consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segments together accounted for around 74.6% of the 5G chipset market trends in 2020.
The mmWave IC segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 24.1% during the 5G chipset market forecast period.
Asia-Pacific contributed for the major share in the market, accounting for more than 35.5% share in 2020. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global 5G chipset breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Key Findings of the Study
In 2020, the devices segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.
The consumer electronics and automotive and transportation segments together accounted for around 74.6% of the 5G chipset market trends in 2020.
The mmWave IC segment is projected to growth at a CAGR of 24.1% during the 5G chipset market forecast period.
Asia-Pacific contributed for the major share in the market, accounting for more than 35.5% share in 2020.

