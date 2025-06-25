Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Key Dynamics And Trends, Swot Analysis, Regional Analysis 2021–2030

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size

Rise in demand for unmanned ground vehicles for carry out civilian activities & lowered risks to human lives drive global unmanned ground vehicle market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global unmanned ground vehicle market size generated $2.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $6.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.The global UGV market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for unmanned ground vehicles in civilian applications and the growing emphasis on minimizing risks to human life during hazardous operations. However, market expansion is hindered by several challenges, including defense budget cuts in developed nations, concerns over system reliability and bandwidth limitations, and the limited lifespan of vehicle batteries. Despite these obstacles, the increasing demand for autonomous control systems and the potential for enhanced operational efficiency present promising growth opportunities for the UGV market in the years ahead.Download Report (266 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2465 Reduction in risk of human life and increase in demand for UGVs in civilian applications are expected to drive the UGV market during the forecast period. However, restricted battery life of the vehicles is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, demand for autonomous control systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned ground vehicle market based on size, mode of locomotion, application, operation, and region.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-ground-vehicle-UGV-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient UGVs. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of UGVs across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2465 Leading players in the global unmanned ground vehicle industry discussed in the research include Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), Armtrac Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, DOK-ING Ltd., GESAR INC., ICOR Technology, Horiba Mira Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC., and Northrop Grumman Corporation.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

