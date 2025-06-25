Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market is Set to Globally Reach US$ 106.8 Billion at 6.9% CAGR by 2035

Health-conscious consumers drive demand in the whole grain and high fiber foods market, fueled by clean-label trends and rising dietary awareness.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global whole grain and high fiber foods market is projected to grow from USD 51.2 billion in 2024 to USD 106.8 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.This market is experiencing robust growth as consumers increasingly focus on digestive health, weight control, and cardiovascular wellness. The demand for nutrient-rich, clean-label products is spurring innovation across categories such as cereals, snacks, and baked goods. As health-conscious eating becomes more mainstream, the market is solidifying its role as a key driver within the broader movement toward functional and wellness-oriented nutrition.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What Are the Drivers of the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market?The primary driver of the whole grain and high fiber foods market is the rising health awareness among consumers worldwide. With increasing incidences of lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, people are turning to foods that offer tangible health benefits. Whole grain and high fiber products are becoming essential components of preventive nutrition strategies aimed at improving digestion, managing weight, and reducing cholesterol levels.Government regulations and public health campaigns are further accelerating this shift. Regulatory bodies and global organizations such as the WHO are actively promoting high-fiber diets through dietary guidelines, labeling standards, and nutrition education programs. These initiatives are boosting demand by encouraging the integration of whole grain and fiber-rich products into public food services and consumer diets, reinforcing their importance in long-term health and wellness.What Are the Regional Trends in the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market?North America stands as the most developed market for whole grain and high fiber foods. In the United States and Canada, rising awareness around preventive health has driven strong consumer demand for fiber-rich products such as cereals, snacks, and breads. Retailers continue to expand their offerings of high-fiber items, while food service providers increasingly include whole grains in their menus as part of wellness-focused dining initiatives.In Europe, markets such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK prioritize clean-label and organic diets. Consumers in these regions are well-informed about the health benefits of whole grains, and stringent food labeling regulations have increased transparency around fiber content on packaging. Additionally, the region's growing gluten-free segment is incorporating fiber-rich alternatives like sorghum, millet, and rice bran, further diversifying product offerings and appealing to health-conscious and allergen-sensitive consumers.Competitive AnalysisKey players in the whole grain and high fiber foods industry include Allied Bakeries, BENEO GmbH, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Cargill Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo, Inc. (Quaker Oats), Post Holdings, Inc., and Warburtons, Ltd.The market continues to evolve, fueled by rising health consciousness, increased demand for dietary fiber, and a shift toward functional foods that support digestive health, weight control, and heart wellness. Leading companies are innovating to align with consumer expectations for clean-label products while addressing dietary needs such as gluten-free, organic, and plant-based nutrition.Major players are investing in whole grain technologies, sourcing ancient and non-GMO grains, and expanding their product lines with fortified cereals, fiber-rich breads, healthy snacks, and specialty food items. Sustainability is becoming a strategic focus, with brands adopting regenerative agriculture practices, recyclable packaging, and energy-efficient manufacturing processes.Regional bakeries and niche grain processors are also gaining visibility by targeting premium segments with unique formulations and strong clean-label positioning. These companies are carving out market share by offering authenticity, transparency, and tailored solutions for health-focused consumers.Recent DevelopmentsMarch 2025: Bob’s Red Mill launched Overnight Protein Oats at Natural Products Expo West, offering 20 grams of plant-based protein per serving. With flavors like Blueberry Vanilla and Cranberry Almond, this ready-to-eat breakfast targets health-conscious consumers seeking convenient, high-protein, and sustainable options, packaged in recyclable single-serve containers.March 2024: The Teff Company introduced Organic Ivory Teff Flour for commercial and foodservice applications. Made from 100% USA-grown organic teff, the flour is USDA organic certified, non-GMO verified, and entirely whole grain, offering a nutritious ancient grain alternative for professional baking in kitchens and artisan bakeries.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods MarketBy Source :WheatMaizeOatsBrown RiceMulti-GrainOthersBy Product :Bakery ProductsBreakfast CerealsSnack BarsOthersBy Nature :TraditionalOrganicBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The Feed Grain Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 51.7 billion by 2025 and is projected to register a noteworthy CAGR of 3.4% to end up at USD 69.9 billion by 2035.The global roasted grain ingredient market is valued at US$ 23.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, reaching US$ 36.10 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.