Defense IT Spending Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Defense IT Spending Market?

The defense IT spending market has been witnessing steady growth over the recent years. Cybersecurity concerns, the shift to cloud services, advancements in AI and analytics, and IoT integration have all contributed to the market expansion. It is projected to grow from $92.68 billion in 2024 to $96.57 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2%.

What Is the Projected Future Growth of The Defense IT Spending Market?

The defense IT spending market is expected to showcase robust growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to rise to $129.87 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The growth drivers during the forecast period include autonomous systems development, mobile solutions emphasis, focus on interoperability, modernization efforts, and expansion in IoT. Advancements in AI and analytics, along with exciting trends such as supply chain security, AI-enabled autonomous systems, satellite communication and space-based technologies, add to the market dynamism.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Defense IT Spending Market?

Increasing military expenditure is the major driving factor for the growth of the defense IT spending market. Military spending includes financial resources allocated by a government or a nation for the development, deployment, and maintenance of advanced technologies, cybersecurity measures, and information systems crucial to national security and military operations.

Which Are The Major Companies Operating In The Defense IT Spending Market?

The key industry players in the defense IT spending market are diverse. They include Leidos Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, International Business Machines Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, and DXC Technology Company among others. These companies have significantly contributed to the market growth through their constant innovations and development of new product solutions.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Defense IT Spending Market?

Product innovation is a notable trend in the defense IT spending market. It's gaining popularity as major companies are focusing on developing new product solutions to strengthen their market position.

How Is The Defense IT Spending Market Segmented?

The defense IT spending market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Services, Hardware, Software

2 By Force: Defense Forces, Civilian Forces

3 By Application: IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Defense Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, IT Application, Logistics And Assets Management, and Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Services: Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Managed IT Services, and Cybersecurity Services

2 By Hardware: Servers And Storage Solutions, Networking Equipment, Communication Devices, Specialized Defense Equipment

What Are The Regional Insights In The Defense IT Spending Market?

North America was the largest region in the defense IT spending market in 2024. However, it is essential to consider other regions covered in the Defense IT spending market report which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

