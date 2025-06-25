Global Shrimp Market Size projected to Reach USD 105.35 Billion by 2033 | CAGR of 3.90%.

Shrimp Market Size

Global shrimp market to hit USD 105.35 billion by 2033, growing at a 3.90% CAGR amid rising seafood demand and aquaculture expansion.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shrimp Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Environment, Species, Shrimp Size, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the global shrimp market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.How Big is the Shrimp Market?The global shrimp market size was valued at USD 71.87 Billion in 2024 . Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 105.35 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.90% from 2025-2033.Global Shrimp Market Dynamics:Growing Consumer Demand for Healthy and Convenient Seafood Options:The global shrimp market is accelerating much faster than expected because of changing consumer dietary patterns, especially healthy conveniently packaged seafood. Shrimp is one of the most popular seafood because it nutrition. People have shifted from perceiving shrimp just as an accompaniment to considering it as a nutritional powerhouse that supports the growing health consciousness around the world. This shift has also been bolstered by the increasing popularity of different culinary traditions and regional cuisines that prominently feature shrimp, providing effortless versatility for family meals and the rapidly expanding food service industry.In addition, convenience contributes immensely; there is a plethora of processed and easy-to-cook forms of shrimp such as frozen, peeled, and breaded that suit busy lifestyles and demand quick meal preparation. The continuous evolution of aquaculture techniques as well as the adoption of more sustainable farming practices remain crucial determinants for growth within the global shrimp industry. The increasing reliance on farmed sources over wild-caught shrimp, underscored by steady supply and heightened production efficiency, has made aquaculture the leading shrimp cultivar. Advances in breeding, disease treatment, water systems management, and feeding ratios are positively contributing to increased yield and reduced environmental footprint. The implementation of Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and biofloc technology permits extensive control of environments with minimal water usage. Such systems drastically limit waste discharge, potential disease outbreaks, as well as provide clean water circulation.At the same time, sustainability-driven consumers alongside stricter regulations for food production demand foster aquaculture development aimed at environmentally friendly principles compliant with ecological standards. Certification granted from ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) and GSA (Global Seafood Alliance) is growing in relevance due to their assurance outlined for responsible farming practices which adheres towards eco-sustainability principles. Accomplishing such innovative processes while adhering to environmental responsibilities dealt with consumers’ reluctance resolves perceptions regarding farmed shrimp which nourishes confidence towards controlled cultivators serving the industry through balanced supply.Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics and Global Trade:The development of the global shrimp market is connected strategically with the growth of cold chain logistics and the globalization of trade. Shrimps are highly perishable goods, and therefore require a continuous cold supply chain from harvesting to the consumer's table. The transportation and storage infrastructure for refrigerated goods such as trucks and containers, and real-time temperature monitoring systems serve as significant facilitators of effective distribution. This improved refrigeration capacity contributes to intercontinental shrimp movement from major producing places like Asia-Pacific and Latin America to primary consuming regions like North America, Europe, and China.There is increased demand for seafood globally, which also increases the need for trade in perishables along sophisticated cold chains. Perturbations in this logistical network can compromise product quality or drastically reduce supply due to its importance within this industry. Therefore, there is consistent investment throughout the supply network resulting in optimization of infrastructural logistics alongside uninterrupted expansion in reach supporting growth within the industry.By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Shrimp Market are Given Below:The Shrimp Market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market are:• Apex Frozen Foods Ltd.• Aqua Star (Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc.)• Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL• Grand Ocean Seafoods Co. Ltd.• Grupo Ibérica Congelados S.A.• Liveris Afentoulis & Co.• Mazzetta Company LLC• Nordic Seafood A/S (Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.)• Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd.• Pacific Seafood• Seaprimexco Vietnam• Thai Union Group PCL. There is also greater consumer demand for convenience shrimp value added products such as shredded, cooked, or breaded shrimp which fits with today’s busy lifestyles.In addition, there is a noticeable focus on sustainability where there is strong demand for certified shrimp which guarantees environmentally friendly farming and socially responsible practices.The shift towards e-commerce and using online channels have completely changed the way shrimp consumers shop by providing more options, variety, and ease of access than ever before. Last but not least, innovation in the farming of shrimp, especially regarding AI systems that monitor operations and RAS (recirculating aquaculture systems) are improving productivity while controlling diseases in a sustainable manner throughout the entire supply chain.Shrimp Market Report Segmentation:Breakup by Environment:• Farmed Shrimp• Wild ShrimpBreakup by Species:• Penaeus Vannamei• Penaeus Monodon• Macrobrachium Rosenbergii• OthersBreakup by Shrimp Size:• <21• 21-25• 26-30• 31-40• 41-50• 51-60• 61-70• >70Breakup by Distribution Channel:• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets• Convenience Stores• Hotels and Restaurants• Online Sales• OthersRegional Insights:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance• Market Outlook• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

