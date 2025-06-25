PET-CT Scanner Device Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 3.20 billion by 2030 at 5.5% CAGR, Says AMR

PET-CT Scanner Device Market Size 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, certain infectious, and brain disorders require both positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) scans for proper diagnosis of diseases. PET scanner measures metabolic activity, whereas CT scanners highlight anatomical features of the body. PET-CT scanner combines the strength of both scanners enabling more accurate diagnosis as well as localizing and monitoring the diseases. It further reduces space of imaging facilities & less time for physician to elevate the scans.Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title PET-CT Scanner Device Market Size was Valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 3.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.This report provides a comprehensive overview of the PET-CT Scanner Device Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐄𝐓-𝐂𝐓 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Surge in the geriatric population, rise in demand for an effective diagnostic system, technological advancements, and increase in prevalence of diseases have boosted the growth of the global PET-CT scanner device market. However, limited shelf life, inadequate availability of pharmaceuticals, and high cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐄𝐓-𝐂𝐓 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞• General Electric Company• Hitachi Ltd.• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Mediso Ltd.• PerkinElmer, Inc.• Positron Corporation• Shimadzu Corporation• Siemens AG• Toshiba Corporation• Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.𝐏𝐄𝐓-𝐂𝐓 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:By Type• Stationary Scanners• Portable Scanners/Mobile ScannersBY SERVICE PROVIDER• Hospitals• Diagnostic Centers• Research InstitutesBY SLICE COUNT• Low Slice Scanner (<64 Slices)• Medium Slice Scanner (64 Slices)• High Slice Scanner (>64 Slices)BY ISOTOPE/DETECTOR TYPE• Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG)• 62Cu ATSM• 18 F Sodium Fluoride• FMISO• Gallium• Thallium• OthersBY APPLICATION• Oncology• Neurology• Cardiology• OthersThe global PET-CT scanner device market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. 