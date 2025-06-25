Intracranial Aneurysm Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Rise in Minimally Invasive Treatments
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intracranial aneurysm market is projected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cerebrovascular conditions, aging demographics, and advancements in minimally invasive treatment technologies such as endovascular coiling and flow diverters.
🧠 What Is an Intracranial Aneurysm?
An intracranial (or cerebral) aneurysm is a weak, bulging area in an artery in the brain, often resembling a balloon or blister. If this bulge ruptures, it leads to subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH)—a life-threatening type of stroke. Aneurysms may remain asymptomatic until rupture, and their causes range from hypertension and smoking to genetic conditions and aging.
Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10205
🚀 Key Market Growth Drivers
Rising incidence of brain aneurysms globally
~6.5 million people in the U.S. have unruptured brain aneurysms
Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures
Preference for endovascular coiling over open surgery
Technological innovation
Next-gen flow diverters and embolization devices
Growing geriatric population, especially in developed and developing nations
Higher prevalence among women, especially over age 55
🩺 Market Challenges
💰 High cost of treatment and surgical equipment
⚠️ Risk of complications with open brain surgery (e.g., craniotomy)
🧠 Lack of awareness in low-resource settings
🔬 Market Segmentation Highlights
🧩 By Type
Endovascular Coiling (Dominant Segment, 2021)
Minimally invasive and widely adopted
Flow Diverters (Fastest Growing Segment)
Rapid adoption due to enhanced precision and lower complication rates
Surgical Clipping & Others
Traditional method; still used in select cases
🏥 By End User
Hospitals (Leading Segment)
Equipped with neurosurgical ICUs and advanced imaging
Clinics (Rising Demand)
Preference for outpatient care and minimally invasive interventions
🌍 By Region
North America (Largest Share in 2021)
Advanced healthcare infrastructure
Presence of key market players like Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVention
Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing)
High prevalence of hypertension and smoking
Expanding medical tourism in India and China
Rising demand for minimally invasive surgery
🏢 Leading Companies in the Market
Medtronic PLC
Stryker Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Terumo Corporation (MicroVention)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Mizuho Medical Inc.
Evonos GmbH & Co. KG
Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
Delta Surgical
📌 Quick Facts & Summary Bullet Points
💡 Market Size: $1.3B (2021) → $2.7B (2031)
📈 CAGR: 7.6% (2022–2031)
🩻 Top Treatment: Endovascular coiling
🌐 Top Region: North America; Fastest Growth: Asia-Pacific
👵 Key Patient Segment: Women over 55 years
💊 Innovation Trend: Flow diverters & embolization devices
🧪 Opportunity Hotspots: India, China, Mexico, Brazil (due to affordable neurosurgery)
⚠️ Top Risk Factors: Hypertension, smoking, unhealthy lifestyle
Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10205
David Correa
🧠 What Is an Intracranial Aneurysm?
An intracranial (or cerebral) aneurysm is a weak, bulging area in an artery in the brain, often resembling a balloon or blister. If this bulge ruptures, it leads to subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH)—a life-threatening type of stroke. Aneurysms may remain asymptomatic until rupture, and their causes range from hypertension and smoking to genetic conditions and aging.
Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10205
🚀 Key Market Growth Drivers
Rising incidence of brain aneurysms globally
~6.5 million people in the U.S. have unruptured brain aneurysms
Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures
Preference for endovascular coiling over open surgery
Technological innovation
Next-gen flow diverters and embolization devices
Growing geriatric population, especially in developed and developing nations
Higher prevalence among women, especially over age 55
🩺 Market Challenges
💰 High cost of treatment and surgical equipment
⚠️ Risk of complications with open brain surgery (e.g., craniotomy)
🧠 Lack of awareness in low-resource settings
🔬 Market Segmentation Highlights
🧩 By Type
Endovascular Coiling (Dominant Segment, 2021)
Minimally invasive and widely adopted
Flow Diverters (Fastest Growing Segment)
Rapid adoption due to enhanced precision and lower complication rates
Surgical Clipping & Others
Traditional method; still used in select cases
🏥 By End User
Hospitals (Leading Segment)
Equipped with neurosurgical ICUs and advanced imaging
Clinics (Rising Demand)
Preference for outpatient care and minimally invasive interventions
🌍 By Region
North America (Largest Share in 2021)
Advanced healthcare infrastructure
Presence of key market players like Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVention
Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing)
High prevalence of hypertension and smoking
Expanding medical tourism in India and China
Rising demand for minimally invasive surgery
🏢 Leading Companies in the Market
Medtronic PLC
Stryker Corporation
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Terumo Corporation (MicroVention)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Mizuho Medical Inc.
Evonos GmbH & Co. KG
Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
Delta Surgical
📌 Quick Facts & Summary Bullet Points
💡 Market Size: $1.3B (2021) → $2.7B (2031)
📈 CAGR: 7.6% (2022–2031)
🩻 Top Treatment: Endovascular coiling
🌐 Top Region: North America; Fastest Growth: Asia-Pacific
👵 Key Patient Segment: Women over 55 years
💊 Innovation Trend: Flow diverters & embolization devices
🧪 Opportunity Hotspots: India, China, Mexico, Brazil (due to affordable neurosurgery)
⚠️ Top Risk Factors: Hypertension, smoking, unhealthy lifestyle
Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10205
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.