Intracranial Aneurysm Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Rise in Minimally Invasive Treatments

Intracranial Aneurysm Market ----

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global intracranial aneurysm market is projected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cerebrovascular conditions, aging demographics, and advancements in minimally invasive treatment technologies such as endovascular coiling and flow diverters.🧠 What Is an Intracranial Aneurysm?An intracranial (or cerebral) aneurysm is a weak, bulging area in an artery in the brain, often resembling a balloon or blister. If this bulge ruptures, it leads to subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH)—a life-threatening type of stroke. Aneurysms may remain asymptomatic until rupture, and their causes range from hypertension and smoking to genetic conditions and aging.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10205 🚀 Key Market Growth DriversRising incidence of brain aneurysms globally~6.5 million people in the U.S. have unruptured brain aneurysmsIncreased demand for minimally invasive proceduresPreference for endovascular coiling over open surgeryTechnological innovationNext-gen flow diverters and embolization devicesGrowing geriatric population, especially in developed and developing nationsHigher prevalence among women, especially over age 55🩺 Market Challenges💰 High cost of treatment and surgical equipment⚠️ Risk of complications with open brain surgery (e.g., craniotomy)🧠 Lack of awareness in low-resource settings🔬 Market Segmentation Highlights🧩 By TypeEndovascular Coiling (Dominant Segment, 2021)Minimally invasive and widely adoptedFlow Diverters (Fastest Growing Segment)Rapid adoption due to enhanced precision and lower complication ratesSurgical Clipping & OthersTraditional method; still used in select cases🏥 By End UserHospitals (Leading Segment)Equipped with neurosurgical ICUs and advanced imagingClinics (Rising Demand)Preference for outpatient care and minimally invasive interventions🌍 By RegionNorth America (Largest Share in 2021)Advanced healthcare infrastructurePresence of key market players like Medtronic, Stryker, MicroVentionAsia-Pacific (Fastest Growing)High prevalence of hypertension and smokingExpanding medical tourism in India and ChinaRising demand for minimally invasive surgery🏢 Leading Companies in the MarketMedtronic PLCStryker CorporationB. Braun Melsungen AGTerumo Corporation (MicroVention)Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.MicroPort Scientific CorporationMizuho Medical Inc.Evonos GmbH & Co. KGSpiegelberg GmbH & Co. KGDelta Surgical📌 Quick Facts & Summary Bullet Points💡 Market Size: $1.3B (2021) → $2.7B (2031)📈 CAGR: 7.6% (2022–2031)🩻 Top Treatment: Endovascular coiling🌐 Top Region: North America; Fastest Growth: Asia-Pacific👵 Key Patient Segment: Women over 55 years💊 Innovation Trend: Flow diverters & embolization devices🧪 Opportunity Hotspots: India, China, Mexico, Brazil (due to affordable neurosurgery)⚠️ Top Risk Factors: Hypertension, smoking, unhealthy lifestyleEnquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10205

