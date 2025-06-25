Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031, Driven by Obesity and Geriatric Surge
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is on a sharp growth trajectory, projected to reach $2,337.7 million by 2031, up from $516.4 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is propelled by rising sleep apnea cases, especially among the aging and obese population, and the increasing preference for non-invasive treatment options.
Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09148
🔍 Understanding Sleep Apnea and Oral Appliance Therapy
Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. Left untreated, it may lead to life-threatening complications like:
Heart disease (heart attack, heart failure, cardiomyopathy)
Stroke
Hypertension
Type 2 diabetes
Oral appliances are compact, wearable devices that treat obstructive sleep apnea by keeping the airway open during sleep. These include:
Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) – push the lower jaw forward
Tongue-Stabilizing Devices (TSDs) – hold the tongue in place
Rapid Maxillary Expansion – widens the upper jaw to improve airflow
📈 Key Growth Drivers
Rising prevalence of sleep apnea and obesity
According to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, 1 billion people globally are projected to be obese by 2030.
Increasing geriatric population
WHO estimates 1 in 6 people globally will be 60+ by 2030.
Product innovation and launches
Example: In April 2020, Apnea Sciences launched SnoreRx Plus, which positions the jaw slightly forward to reduce snoring.
Shifts toward non-invasive therapies with fewer side effects than CPAP machines.
🛑 Key Challenges
Lack of awareness about sleep apnea and its risks
High cost of customized oral appliances, limiting affordability in low-income regions
🔬 Market Segmentation Insights
🦷 By Device
Mandibular Advancement Devices lead the market due to better effectiveness and frequent product approvals.
🧍 By Gender
Males dominate the market, attributed to a higher obesity rate and more unhealthy lifestyle habits.
👥 By Age Group
The 51–60 age group leads due to rising obesity and age-related vulnerability to sleep apnea.
🏥 By End User
Hospitals & sleep laboratories dominate due to better diagnostic facilities and integrated treatment options.
🌎 By Region
North America holds the largest share, supported by advanced infrastructure and awareness.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to growing healthcare spending and obesity rates.
🏢 Major Market Players
Dentsply Sirona
SomnoMed
ResMed
Panthera Dental
ProSomnus Sleep Technologies
Airway Management, Inc.
Tomed GmbH
Whole You
These companies focus on innovation, customization, and digital dentistry integration to improve patient compliance and comfort.
✅ Quick Summary Bullet Points
🌍 Market Size: $516.4M (2021) → $2.3B (2031)
🚀 Growth Rate: CAGR of 16.3%
🦷 Top Device: Mandibular Advancement Devices
👨⚕️ Top Segment: Males aged 51–60
🏥 Top End User: Hospitals & Sleep Labs
🌎 Leading Region: North America; Fastest Growth: Asia-Pacific
🔬 Key Drivers: Obesity, aging population, lifestyle changes
⚠️ Challenges: High cost, lack of awareness
Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09148
David Correa
Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09148
🔍 Understanding Sleep Apnea and Oral Appliance Therapy
Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. Left untreated, it may lead to life-threatening complications like:
Heart disease (heart attack, heart failure, cardiomyopathy)
Stroke
Hypertension
Type 2 diabetes
Oral appliances are compact, wearable devices that treat obstructive sleep apnea by keeping the airway open during sleep. These include:
Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) – push the lower jaw forward
Tongue-Stabilizing Devices (TSDs) – hold the tongue in place
Rapid Maxillary Expansion – widens the upper jaw to improve airflow
📈 Key Growth Drivers
Rising prevalence of sleep apnea and obesity
According to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, 1 billion people globally are projected to be obese by 2030.
Increasing geriatric population
WHO estimates 1 in 6 people globally will be 60+ by 2030.
Product innovation and launches
Example: In April 2020, Apnea Sciences launched SnoreRx Plus, which positions the jaw slightly forward to reduce snoring.
Shifts toward non-invasive therapies with fewer side effects than CPAP machines.
🛑 Key Challenges
Lack of awareness about sleep apnea and its risks
High cost of customized oral appliances, limiting affordability in low-income regions
🔬 Market Segmentation Insights
🦷 By Device
Mandibular Advancement Devices lead the market due to better effectiveness and frequent product approvals.
🧍 By Gender
Males dominate the market, attributed to a higher obesity rate and more unhealthy lifestyle habits.
👥 By Age Group
The 51–60 age group leads due to rising obesity and age-related vulnerability to sleep apnea.
🏥 By End User
Hospitals & sleep laboratories dominate due to better diagnostic facilities and integrated treatment options.
🌎 By Region
North America holds the largest share, supported by advanced infrastructure and awareness.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to growing healthcare spending and obesity rates.
🏢 Major Market Players
Dentsply Sirona
SomnoMed
ResMed
Panthera Dental
ProSomnus Sleep Technologies
Airway Management, Inc.
Tomed GmbH
Whole You
These companies focus on innovation, customization, and digital dentistry integration to improve patient compliance and comfort.
✅ Quick Summary Bullet Points
🌍 Market Size: $516.4M (2021) → $2.3B (2031)
🚀 Growth Rate: CAGR of 16.3%
🦷 Top Device: Mandibular Advancement Devices
👨⚕️ Top Segment: Males aged 51–60
🏥 Top End User: Hospitals & Sleep Labs
🌎 Leading Region: North America; Fastest Growth: Asia-Pacific
🔬 Key Drivers: Obesity, aging population, lifestyle changes
⚠️ Challenges: High cost, lack of awareness
Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09148
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 1800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.