Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2031, Driven by Obesity and Geriatric Surge

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is on a sharp growth trajectory, projected to reach $2,337.7 million by 2031, up from $516.4 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is propelled by rising sleep apnea cases, especially among the aging and obese population, and the increasing preference for non-invasive treatment options.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09148 🔍 Understanding Sleep Apnea and Oral Appliance TherapySleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. Left untreated, it may lead to life-threatening complications like:Heart disease (heart attack, heart failure, cardiomyopathy)StrokeHypertensionType 2 diabetesOral appliances are compact, wearable devices that treat obstructive sleep apnea by keeping the airway open during sleep. These include:Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) – push the lower jaw forwardTongue-Stabilizing Devices (TSDs) – hold the tongue in placeRapid Maxillary Expansion – widens the upper jaw to improve airflow📈 Key Growth DriversRising prevalence of sleep apnea and obesityAccording to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, 1 billion people globally are projected to be obese by 2030.Increasing geriatric populationWHO estimates 1 in 6 people globally will be 60+ by 2030.Product innovation and launchesExample: In April 2020, Apnea Sciences launched SnoreRx Plus, which positions the jaw slightly forward to reduce snoring.Shifts toward non-invasive therapies with fewer side effects than CPAP machines.🛑 Key ChallengesLack of awareness about sleep apnea and its risksHigh cost of customized oral appliances, limiting affordability in low-income regions🔬 Market Segmentation Insights🦷 By DeviceMandibular Advancement Devices lead the market due to better effectiveness and frequent product approvals.🧍 By GenderMales dominate the market, attributed to a higher obesity rate and more unhealthy lifestyle habits.👥 By Age GroupThe 51–60 age group leads due to rising obesity and age-related vulnerability to sleep apnea.🏥 By End UserHospitals & sleep laboratories dominate due to better diagnostic facilities and integrated treatment options.🌎 By RegionNorth America holds the largest share, supported by advanced infrastructure and awareness.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to growing healthcare spending and obesity rates.🏢 Major Market PlayersDentsply SironaSomnoMedResMedPanthera DentalProSomnus Sleep TechnologiesAirway Management, Inc.Tomed GmbHWhole YouThese companies focus on innovation, customization, and digital dentistry integration to improve patient compliance and comfort.✅ Quick Summary Bullet Points🌍 Market Size: $516.4M (2021) → $2.3B (2031)🚀 Growth Rate: CAGR of 16.3%🦷 Top Device: Mandibular Advancement Devices👨‍⚕️ Top Segment: Males aged 51–60🏥 Top End User: Hospitals & Sleep Labs🌎 Leading Region: North America; Fastest Growth: Asia-Pacific🔬 Key Drivers: Obesity, aging population, lifestyle changes⚠️ Challenges: High cost, lack of awarenessEnquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09148

