Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 26, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Village of Winchester

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Alexander Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Trenton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Clermont Village of Moscow

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Southern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton Tuscarawas Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

FFR

Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Marlboro Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Eagle Charter Schools of Ohio

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Early College Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce

6/26/2025 TO 6/26/2025 Performance Audit Guernsey Guernsey County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hamilton Hamilton County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

ReGeneration Bond Hill

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Portage Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Pleasant Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hocking Logan-Hocking County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Jackson Milton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Licking Granville Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina County Family First Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Jefferson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ottawa City of Port Clinton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ross Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Summit Summit County

6/26/2025 TO 6/26/2025 Performance Audit Warren Warren County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lytle Five Points Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Williams Montpelier Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit