Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 26, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Village of Winchester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Alexander Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Trenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Clermont
|Village of Moscow
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Southern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Tuscarawas Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Darke
|Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Marlboro Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Eagle Charter Schools of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Early College Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Department of Education and Workforce
6/26/2025 TO 6/26/2025
|Performance Audit
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|ReGeneration Bond Hill
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Portage Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hocking
|Logan-Hocking County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Milton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Granville Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Family First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|City of Port Clinton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit County
6/26/2025 TO 6/26/2025
|Performance Audit
|Warren
|Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lytle Five Points Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Williams
|Montpelier Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.