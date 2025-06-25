Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 26, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Village of Winchester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Alexander Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Trenton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Clermont Village of Moscow
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Southern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Tuscarawas Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Berkshire Joint Economic Development District No. 2
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Marlboro Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Eagle Charter Schools of Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Early College Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Department of Education and Workforce
6/26/2025 TO 6/26/2025		 Performance Audit
Guernsey Guernsey County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Hamilton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
ReGeneration Bond Hill
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Portage Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pleasant Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hocking Logan-Hocking County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Jackson Milton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Knox County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Granville Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Family First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Jefferson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ottawa City of Port Clinton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ross Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention System
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit County
6/26/2025 TO 6/26/2025		 Performance Audit
Warren Warren County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lytle Five Points Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Williams Montpelier Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

