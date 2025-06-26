Books of Discovery Introduces Functional Anatomy Text for Occupational Therapy

New functional anatomy text from Books of Discovery enhances learning for occupational therapy students and professionals with detailed, practical insights

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books of Discovery has announced the release of a new foundational resource, Functional Anatomy for Occupational Therapy , authored by Nathan Short, Joel Vilensky, and Carlos A. Suárez-Quian. This textbook bridges the gap between anatomical science and clinical practice through an occupation-based perspective tailored to the needs of occupational therapy education.Designed to align with Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) standards and the Occupational Therapy Practice Framework: Domain and Process, 4th Edition (OTPF-4), the book helps students translate anatomical understanding into meaningful therapeutic interventions. By integrating visual tools such as cadaver-dissection images and detailed anatomical illustrations, it enhances learning and supports comprehensive clinical skill development.The textbook emphasizes how anatomical systems underpin daily activities, offering insights into purposeful movement and its application in therapeutic contexts. This occupation-focused model not only supports academic preparation but also informs real-world therapeutic decision-making.Included with the textbook is a supplementary eTextbook, the OT Guide to Goniometry & MMT, providing students with photographic and video instruction for over 50 functional movements. This digital addition reinforces practical knowledge in goniometry and manual muscle testing, key competencies in occupational therapy practice.Books of Discovery invites occupational therapy educators and students to utilize Functional Anatomy for Occupational Therapy as a core academic and clinical tool. For inquiries, contact Books of Discovery at the details below.About Books of Discovery: Books of Discovery is a well-respected educational publisher dedicated to delivering academically rigorous and professionally relevant textbooks in the fields of health and manual therapy. Known for visual clarity and practical focus, their resources serve instructors and students worldwide.Company name: Books of DiscoveryAddress: 2430 Broadway, Suite 200City: BoulderState: COZip code: 80304Phone number: (800) 775-9227E-mail address: info@booksofdiscovery.com

