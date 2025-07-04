The title logo for THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, designed by Hajime Sorayama, has been revealed ｜ 2026 anime by Science SARU

Legendary “Sexy Robot” Artist Hajime Sorayama Reimagines the Iconic Logo — First Look Unveiled at Anime Expo 2025

LOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its debut as a manga in 1989 by Shirow Masamune in Young Magazine Kaizokuban, the Ghost in the Shell series has captivated audiences worldwide with its adaptations, including Mamoru Oshii's 1995 animated film, TV series, and Hollywood live-action film.Now, the latest animated TV series "THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" —set to air in 2026—has unveiled its official title logo. The logo was designed by legendary artist Hajime Sorayama, renowned globally for his extensive oeuvre centered on the ongoing pursuit of beauty regarding the human body and the machine.Alongside the logo reveal, a teaser video and visual were also released.This announcement was made during the panel “THE GHOST IN THE SHELL × Science SARU: New Animation Project Panel” at Anime Expo 2025, currently taking place in Los Angeles, USA.Additionally, information about "THE FIRST ALL-TIME SERIES EXHIBITION OF GHOST IN THE SHELL" was also announced during the panel event.A comment from Sorayama himself was shared to mark the reveal. Updates are also being rolled out on social media channels.■Comment from Title Logo Designer: Hajime SorayamaWith the new Ghost in the Shell animation staying true to the original work, I designed the logo as a personal tribute to Masamune Shiro—filled with my respect and admiration.While staying true to the core concept of Ghost in the Shell, I also brought in my own aesthetic sense of style. I think this shows how even a familiar logo can be reimagined and brought to life in a new way with the right concept and ideas.■ Artist Profile – Hajime SorayamaHajime Sorayama has established himself as a legendary artist, both within Japan and internationally, for his extensive oeuvre centered on the ongoing pursuit of beauty regarding the human body and the machine.His signature body of work, the "Sexy Robot" series (1978–), integrates the aesthetic beauty of the female body with the context of the robot. This series has significantly influenced the development of robotic imagery. Notable examples of Sorayama’s influence include the designs for Paul Verhoeven’s celebrated film RoboCop and Thierry Mugler’s 1995 fashion collection.Sorayama has continued to receive high international acclaim for his many projects, such as collaborating with Sony on the concept design for their entertainment robot AIBO in 1999, providing artwork for the cover of Aerosmith’s 2001 album Just Push Play, and working with designer Kim Jones on the 2018 Dior Men collection. In 2023, Sorayama also collaborated with The Weeknd and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Most recently, he held his largest retrospective to date, "Light, Reflection, Transparency," at NANZUKA ART INSTITUTE in Shanghai, which concluded with great success.In addition to his works being housed in the permanent collections of museums including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and M+ in Hong Kong, Sorayama has exhibited widely in numerous prestigious exhibitions worldwide, such as Unorthodox (The Jewish Museum, New York, 2015), Desire (Larry Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch, Miami, 2016), The Universe and Art (Mori ArtMuseum, Tokyo, 2016 / Art Science Museum, Singapore, 2017), Cool Japan(Tropenmuseum, Amsterdam, 2018), and Post Human (Jeffrey Deitch, LA, 2024).■ About the THE GHOST IN THE SHELLThe upcoming anime series THE GHOST IN THE SHELL will be directed by Mokochan, making his directorial debut after serving as assistant director on titles like DAN DA DAN.Script is being handled by by acclaimed science fiction author EnJoe Toh, known for works like Self-Reference ENGINE and for his work on Godzilla Singular Point.Character design and executive animation direction are handled by Shuhei Handa, known for SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (Netflix) and Spriggan.Animation production is by Science SARU, known for internationally acclaimed works such as the Golden Globe-nominated film Inu-Oh, the Shanghai International Film Festival Best Animation Award-winning The Colors Within, and the TV anime DAN DA DAN.The TV broadcast is scheduled for 2026.Further updates will be shared via the official global website and social media channels.◆Project Details・Title: THE GHOST IN THE SHELL・Format: TV Animation・Based on the manga “The Ghost in the Shell” by Shirow Masamune, originally serialized in YOUNG MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.・Director: Mokochan・Script: EnJoe Toh・Character Design and Executive Animation Director: Shuhei Handa・Animation Production: Science SARU・Release Date: Scheduled for 2026■Original Work Information: The Ghost in the ShellIn 1989, Shirow Masamune began serializing The Ghost in the Shell in Young Magazine Kaizokuban. The story follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, cyborg leader of Section 9, combating cyberterrorism. The series features cyberpunk elements and philosophical themes, and explores the fusion of humans and technology, identity, and consciousness. It has influenced creators worldwide and been adapted multiple times.◆Related EventsTHE FIRST ALL-TIME SERIES EXHIBITION OF GHOST IN THE SHELL2026.01.30 FRI - 2026.04.05 SUNTOKYONODE TORANOMON HILLS TOKYOBRAIN DEAD PRESENTS GHOST IN THE SHELL SCREENING & COLLECTION RELEASESaturday, July 5th 5PM&7:30PM**Q&A With KODANSHA STAFF611 N FAIRFAX AVE LOS ANGELS CA 90036©2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

TV Animation "THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" 2nd Teaser Trailer ver.Hajime Sorayama｜Scheduled for 2026

