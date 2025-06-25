Deal or Deception: The Kurdish Card in Erdogan’s New Game

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has announced it will disband and end its decades-long armed insurgency. Is this a turning point in Turkey’s century-long conflict with its Kurdish population—or a political maneuver to secure President Erdogan's grip on power? Gonul Tol is joined by Kurdish MP Ceylan Akca and political scientist Murat Somer to unpack the stakes of this historic shift, the demands for constitutional recognition, and whether peace is possible in a country where democracy itself is under threat.

