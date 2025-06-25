Joe Bonamassa & Topeka Announce ‘Sound Wave Beach Weekend’ An Unforgettable 3-Day Immersive Music Experience In Florida

Featuring Joe Bonamassa and All-Star Line Up of Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, JJ Grey & Mofro, Grace Potter, Little Feat, Larkin Poe, Samantha Fish and More

MIRAMAR BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa, in partnership with Topeka, has officially announced his first-ever curated land event: Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend, an unforgettable, three-day immersive music experience set against the stunning backdrop of Miramar Beach, Florida. Catch the set you’ll never forget April 10–12th, 2026, featuring two exclusive headline performances from Bonamassa, artist collaborations, and an all-star lineup including Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, JJ Grey & Mofro, Grace Potter, Little Feat, Larkin Poe, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Robert Jon & The Wreck. Fans can sign up for the presale now at soundwave.topeka.live In addition to Joe’s two unique performances, this one-of-a-kind beach weekend will feature special artist jams and collaborations, daily activities, and unforgettable moments with some of today’s most beloved and influential performers in blues, rock, soul, and Americana. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the presale to have access to the best reserved cove seating, best pricing, and exclusive perks. When guests book during the presale, they will receive $100 per person Sound Wave merch credit to JB’s online store.Redefining the music festival experience with a new level of hospitality and service, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in live music from the comfort of their own personal seated cove, complete with delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within 5 minutes of ordering. The 5,500 capacity open air green space venue is a few minutes’ walk from guests’ lodging and to the beach. Offering a convenient, intimate and unique experience, guests spend the day in the sun at the beach and nights under the stars with their favorite artists.The announcement comes amid a wave of career milestones for Bonamassa. His new studio album, Breakthrough, arrives July 18th via J&R Adventures. Described as his most genre-defying and emotionally resonant record to date, the album features the already-released singles, “ Trigger Finger ,” and “Breakthrough,” “Still Walking With Me,” and “Shake This Ground.” Bonamassa continues to push the boundaries of modern blues with a fearless creative spirit and relentless dedication to the craft.Following international dates with his supergroup Black Country Communion and his solo band, Bonamassa will return to the U.S. this summer for an amphitheater run that includes stops at The Greek Theatre (July 31), Red Rocks (August 8), and the Bourbon & Beyond Festival (September 12), before heading out on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise to Alaska in September.With Sound Wave Beach Weekend, Bonamassa deepens his commitment to his fans, the music community, live performance, and the future of blues-rock. For more information on the event, upcoming tour dates, and Breakthrough, visit www.jbonamassa.com JOE BONAMASSA - TOUR SCHEDULESOUND WAVE BEACH WEEKENDApril 10-12, 2026 – Sound Wave Beach Weekend – Miramar Beach, FloridaEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 – Klam, AT – Clam CastleJuly 8 – Veszprém, HU – VeszprémfestJuly 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 – Weert, NL – BospopJuly 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino ParkJuly 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea* Sold OutU.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek TheatreAugust 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles AmphitheatreAugust 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes AmphitheaterAugust 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern QuestAugust 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust AmphitheatreAugust 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino AmphitheaterSEPTEMBER 2025September 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center*September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf TrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA*Supporting The WhoU.S. FALL TOUR 2025November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts CenterNovember 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel TheatreNovember 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger TheatreNovember 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreDecember 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts HallDecember 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz ArenaDecember 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock LiveABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. Joe is currently releasing new music from his upcoming new studio album Breakthrough, out July 18th. Only in his 40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit www.jbonamassa.com for more information.ABOUT TOPEKATopeka delivers engaging U.S. based Music Vacation experiences amidst the backdrop of the beautiful white sand beaches of Miramar Beach, Florida. Topeka’s innovative approach offers a unique “Worry Free /No Line” live music experience where guests enjoy their favorite days at the beach and are a short walk from their beach condos, homes or villas to the intimate 5,500 guest open-air green space venue where they tune into their favorite artists each night.Each guest enjoys the comforts of their own personal two, four or six person Cove for the course of the vacation event where they can stand, sit or dance each night. A variety of local culinary delights, beverages and merchandise are delivered on demand right to guests’ Coves within 5 minutes or less ensuring they never miss a moment of music.Inspired by a scene from the movie Almost Famous, Topeka prioritizes forging real connections between bands and their fans and creating moments that become memories that last a lifetime all through the power of community and live music. Whether a couple, a group of friends, a family or coming solo, the Topeka team looks after every guest with a passion to set the stage for an unparalleled blend of hospitality, music, beach, and connection. Topeka was created by Andy Levine, Founder of Sixthman. Visit www.topeka.live for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

