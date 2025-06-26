EverSmith Brands’ Kitchen Guard Franchise Surpasses 100th Territory Awarded in 14 Months

As a credit to the brand’s accelerated growth, Kitchen Guard has distinguished itself through a comprehensive, full-service, professional business services model that conveniently addresses the regulated needs of restaurant owners and commercial kitchen operators. At the heart of Kitchen Guard’s appeal is its filter management program, a service that removes and replaces grease-laden filters on a regular schedule. Kitchen Guard’s executive franchise model continues to attract high-caliber entrepreneurs, including former investment bankers, military veterans, and senior-level business managers, who are eager to lead teams rather than perform the labor themselves.

Where It All Began: California Welcomes Brand’s 101st Territory in a Triumphant Homecoming

One of the most effective ways we build trust is by showing commercial kitchen operators what they don’t see—or didn’t know they needed to be seeing.” — David Wells, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of announcing its 500th awarded franchised territory last November, EverSmith Brands, the nation’s premier B2B commercial facilities franchisor, announces another milestone. Kitchen Guard, its premium kitchen exhaust cleaning franchise, has surpassed 100 territories awarded since it launched 14 months ago in San Diego, California. In a remarkable full-circle moment, Kitchen Guard’s 100th and 101st franchised territories were awarded to Ilyas Ahmed, who will operate in the greater Sacramento and Roseville communities, marking the brand’s return to its California roots, where it was founded in 2009 by Nathan Leathers.

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of Kitchen Guard’s milestone,” said Ahmed. “I’m excited to serve the Sacramento and Roseville communities, helping local businesses enhance safety, compliance, and peace of mind.”

As a credit to the brand’s accelerated growth, Kitchen Guard has distinguished itself through a comprehensive, full-service, professional business services model that conveniently addresses the regulated needs of restaurant owners and commercial kitchen operators. The brand’s rise is fueled by its proactive, compliance-first approach—offering complimentary fire safety inspections and thorough cleanings performed at the highest quality standards established by the National Fire Protection Association. With fragmented competition and the lack of a true national provider, Kitchen Guard continues to grow coast-to-coast ensuring restaurants remain compliant, reduce liability, and perform optimally.

“One of the most effective ways we build trust is by showing commercial kitchen operators what they don’t see—or didn’t know they needed to be seeing,” said David Wells, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. “Our 101st awarded territory is more than a number. It’s a celebration of our franchisees, team, and customers who made this possible through the shared vision of protecting their local restaurants and commercial kitchens from the devastating effects of kitchen fires.”

In addition to its focus on mitigating the possibility of kitchen grease fires, customer-centric services like its Fan Maintenance programs not only attract new customers, but ensures their long-term safety without the hassle. At the heart of Kitchen Guard’s appeal is its filter management program, a service that removes and replaces grease-laden filters on a regular schedule. By eliminating this messy, time-consuming task for internal staff, the company alleviates a common pain point while ensuring that systems stay clean and fully compliant with NFPA 96 standards.

Kitchen Guard has also implemented advanced technology upgrades, enabling customers to view service schedules, inspection reports, and before-and-after documentation through an online portal. This level of transparency has boosted customer satisfaction and further elevated the brand’s reputation for professionalism and accountability.

“Our clients aren’t just buying a service, they’re investing in peace of mind from trained professionals who are committed to excellence and quality,” added Wells. “When you can show a kitchen manager the exact condition of their system, before and after, and then consistently execute without the pain or hassle, it builds an entirely different level of trust.”

A Franchise Model That Attracts Top Talent

Kitchen Guard’s executive franchise model continues to attract high-caliber entrepreneurs, including former investment bankers, military veterans, and senior-level business managers, who are eager to lead teams rather than perform the labor themselves. This approach allows franchisees to scale quickly and focus on leadership, growth, and community impact.

More than 40 owners make up the brand’s 101 territories, a testament to the efficiency and scalability built into the system. Owners benefit from methodical onboarding, centralized support including sales and marketing, and a collaborative and active community of Fire Life Safety Consultants are driving both personal and professional growth for entrepreneurial owners.

Strategic Investment Sparks Accelerated Growth

Much of the brand’s momentum has been powered by significant investment from EverSmith Brands, a holding company owned by The Riverside Company, a global investment fund, which has provided the infrastructure, onboarding, marketing, and operational support needed to scale efficiently. The pace of Kitchen Guard’s growth has outstripped many regional competitors and positioned the disruptive new brand as the industry leader.

“We are thrilled with the exponential growth and success of Kitchen Guard,” said Ken Hutcheson, CEO of EverSmith Brands. “Our investment has been a strategic move to support a company that is not only innovative but also deeply committed to safety, compliance, and customer experience. Kitchen Guard’s success reflects our shared values and the high-quality services we aim to deliver across all our brands.”

With a growing national footprint and increasing demand, EverSmith Brands is actively expanding its national footprint. To learn more about EverSmith Brands or inquire about Kitchen Guard franchise opportunities, visit www.eversmithbrands.com or www.kitchenguardfranchise.com.

About EverSmith Brands

EverSmith Brands is a leading multi-brand franchisor in the commercial facilities sector. With a diverse portfolio that includes Kitchen Guard, U.S. Lawns, Prism Specialties, Millicare, Clintar, and THE SEALS, EverSmith Brands is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and supporting franchisees to achieve success. Learn more at www.EverSmithBrands.com.

About Kitchen Guard

At Kitchen Guard, we are the premier provider of commercial hood and kitchen exhaust cleaning services. Our mission is to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety in kitchens across a variety of industries, including restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and more. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, from hood cleaning and filter exchanges to green steam cleaning and repairs, all adhering to NFPA 96 standards. Our team of certified technicians is dedicated to delivering exceptional service around the clock, with 24/7 emergency support available. Trust Kitchen Guard to maintain your kitchen’s safety and cleanliness with our full-service approach and commitment to excellence. Learn more at www.kitchenguardfranchise.com.

