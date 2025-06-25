Colle AI Deploys Visual Scripting Tools for Real-Time NFT Adjustments

Empowering artists with AI and Web3 for the next generation of NFT creation.

The new drag-and-drop feature empowers creators with smarter editing, real-time testing, and multichain readiness

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven multichain NFT creation platform, has rolled out an innovative Visual Scripting feature that enables creators to make real-time adjustments to their digital assets through an intuitive, no-code interface. The update reinforces Colle AI’s mission to simplify NFT creation and empower users with adaptive, intelligent tools across blockchain networks.With Visual Scripting, creators can visually modify NFT traits, logic, and interactivity through a drag-and-drop editor. This system supports live previews and instant metadata updates, allowing creators to see exactly how their NFTs will appear and function before launch. The feature is fully compatible with multichain deployments—including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—ensuring seamless cross-network optimization.The new feature is designed to enhance speed and flexibility for creators, reducing development time while enabling greater creative control. Integrated with Colle AI’s real-time automation engine, Visual Scripting ensures edits are validated, formatted, and adapted for target chains automatically—minimizing the risk of deployment errors and maximizing creative agility.This launch marks a significant step in Colle AI’s platform evolution, providing creators and developers with the tools needed to design, iterate, and launch dynamic NFTs with greater ease and precision across the entire Web3 landscape.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.