TrunkMate Introduces The AnchorBoard – The Ultimate Sleeping Platform Stabilizer for Car Camping

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrunkMate, a leader in innovative car camping solutions, is excited to unveil The AnchorBoard, a groundbreaking grid system to anchor and stabilize the TrunkMate BlitzBed, ensuring a secure and level sleeping platform for car campers. Available now at trunk-mate.com/store/the-anchorboard/, The AnchorBoard enhances comfort for adventurers sleeping in their SUVs, minivans, and trucks.

A Revolutionary Stabilizing Solution

The AnchorBoard is a lightweight, durable platform engineered to prevent the TrunkMate BlitzBed from slipping or shifting, while leveling the vehicle’s interior to create a flat, comfortable sleeping surface. Seamlessly integrating with the BlitzBed systems, it ensures a stable foundation for restful sleep, no matter the terrain. Its modular design allows for quick setup and compatibility with a wide range of vehicles.

Key features of The AnchorBoard include:

Secure Anchoring System: Built-in anchor points lock the BlitzBed in place, preventing movement during use.

Leveling Technology: Compensates for uneven vehicle floors to create a perfectly flat sleeping platform.

Skid-Resistant Surface: Constructed with durable Heksa material to enhance grip and stability.

Lightweight and Compact: Weighs just 15 pounds and folds discreetly into the trunk when not in use.

Universal Compatibility: Fits hundreds of SUVs, minivans, and trucks, backed by a 100% fit guarantee.

Easy Installation: Assembles in under 15 minutes with no vehicle modifications required.

Enhancing the Car Camping Sleep Experience

“The AnchorBoard was designed to address a key pain point for car campers: ensuring a stable and level sleeping platform,” said Grant, CEO of TrunkMate.

“By anchoring the BlitzBed and leveling the vehicle’s surface, The AnchorBoard delivers unmatched comfort and peace of mind, letting adventurers rest easy on any journey.”

The AnchorBoard reinforces TrunkMate’s mission to transform vehicles into mobile hotels, offering a reliable sleep solution without compromising space or convenience. Its innovative design maximizes stability, making it an essential companion for both short getaways and extended road trips.

Customer-Centric Craftsmanship

Crafted in the USA with aerospace-grade alloys and precision engineering, The AnchorBoard upholds TrunkMate’s commitment to quality and durability. Each unit is made to order, shipped within 7 business days, and supported by a 45-day return policy and a 12-month warranty. With 4.99/5 stars from 49 Google reviews, TrunkMate’s passionate team delivers exceptional customer service and personalized support.

Availability and Ordering

The AnchorBoard is available exclusively at TrunkMate, with free 7-day shipping to the lower 48 US states and expedited options available. Canadian customers can order with a flat-rate shipping fee.

Elevate your car camping experience with The AnchorBoard and enjoy a stable, level sleep platform wherever the road takes you. For more details, visit trunk-mate.com.

About TrunkMate

Based in Costa Mesa, California, TrunkMate is a pioneer in SUV camper conversion kits and portable sleeping platforms. With a focus on lightweight, durable, and user-friendly designs, TrunkMate empowers adventurers to travel comfortably, turning vehicles into cozy and reliable mobile bases for exploration.

