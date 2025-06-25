Arhasi Unveils Advanced AI Workflows to Revolutionize Agentic Automation

AI Workflow Builder for Multi Agent Systems

AI Workflows streamline the development of Multi-Agent Systems, allowing businesses to automate processes without altering existing technologies or operations.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arhasi, a leading innovator in agentic automation and data intelligence, today announced the launch of AI Workflows , a powerful product that simplifies the creation of complex multi-agent systems, without requiring any changes to existing underlying technology or processes.Designed for simplicity and scalability at its core, AI Workflows enables anyone, from tech-savvy operations leads to business analysts with minimal AI expertise, to build and deploy intelligent, collaborative agents through an intuitive, no-code interface. The platform supports seamless integration with 25+ leading enterprise systems, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Databricks, Snowflake, Redshift, Google BigQuery, ServiceNow, Confluence, JIRA, Outlook and more."AI Workflows mark a pivotal moment for enterprise automation," said Chiru Bhavansikar, Chief AI Officer of Arhasi. "We’ve abstracted away the technical complexity so that any organization, regardless of size or AI maturity, can build powerful, dynamic agent-based systems that integrate with their existing infrastructure from day one."At the heart of AI Workflows is a visual canvas where users can orchestrate logic, data sources, decision-making paths, and AI capabilities without writing code. These workflows can spawn multi-agent systems capable of handling advanced business tasks such as intelligent compliance monitoring, automated regulatory reporting, data lineage & quality monitoring, and multi-system reconciliations.What sets AI Workflows apart is its plug-and-play compatibility with the tools enterprises already use. Rather than demanding IT overhauls or data migration, Arhasi’s platform connects natively with databases, data warehouses, CRMs, ERPs, and SaaS platforms, making it ideal for companies that want automation without friction.Early adopters have reported significant reductions in turnaround time and operational costs. One large financial firm and a Home Healthcare Services firm used AI Workflows to build a multi-agent system for streamlining compliance reviews and client onboarding, reducing manual workloads by over 60%.AI Workflows also includes built-in observability, permissioning, and audit trails to ensure enterprises retain control and visibility as their agent ecosystems scale. Whether automating repetitive tasks or coordinating cross-functional workflows, Arhasi empowers teams to do more, with less manual effort and fewer engineering resources.With today’s release, Arhasi aims to make agentic automation coupled with data intelligence as easy as drawing a flowchart, and as transformative as AI can be.About ArhasiArhasi is an Agentic Automation and Data Intelligence company that is focused on rapid enablement of secure, governed and enterprise AI workflows to streamline business operations. Our mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises. Discover more at www.arhasi.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.