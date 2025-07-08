Cosmetic Laser Dermatology Debuts Proprietary Treatment to Take 5+ Years Off Patients' Skin in One Session

Take5 improves pigmentation, fine lines, texture, and more for visible results in a week, providing significant enhancements without a long recovery time.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, San Diego's premier destination for innovative aesthetic treatments, is proud to announce the launch of Take5, an exclusive combination laser treatment that delivers comprehensive skin rejuvenation in a single session. This revolutionary protocol combines two or more advanced lasers to address multiple skin concerns simultaneously while maintaining minimal downtime, setting a new standard for efficient and effective aesthetic care.

Take5 represents the next evolution in combination laser therapy, offering patients the ability to take five years off their appearance without the extended recovery time associated with traditional resurfacing treatments. The innovative approach strategically layers multiple non-ablative technologies to comprehensively treat pigmentation, fine lines, texture issues, and vascular concerns in one appointment.

"We developed Take5 to meet the growing demand from our patients who want significant results but can't afford extended downtime," said Dr. Mitchel P. Goldman, founder and medical director of Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and #1 ranked cosmetic dermatologist in America according to Newsweek. "This exclusive treatment combines our expertise in laser technology with a consideration of busy lifestyles. Take5 delivers exceptional rejuvenation that fits seamlessly into our patients' schedules."

The Take5 protocol draws from Cosmetic Laser Dermatology's extensive laser portfolio, which includes over 60 different devices. Treatment combinations may include Fraxel Dual for texture refinement, Alexandrite TriVantage for pigmentation removal, Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL) or Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) for vascular concerns, Clear+Brilliant for radiance, IPL for photorejuvenation of pigmented lesions and hair, ResurFX for stimulation of collagen, elastic fibers and hyaluronic acid production, and UltraClear for comprehensive skin improvement across all skin types.

Dr. Goldman emphasizes the strategic difference between Take5 and the practice's existing Take10 treatment: "Take10 remains our most comprehensive option, combining resurfacing lasers for dramatic rejuvenation that can take 10+ years off your face, but requires 10-14 days of downtime. Take5 uses only non-ablative lasers, providing excellent results with just 5 days of social downtime. It's perfect as a maintenance treatment after Take10 or as a standalone option for patients seeking significant improvement without extended recovery."

Key benefits of Take5:

-Combines 2+ advanced laser technologies in a single session

-No sedation required

-Addresses multiple concerns: pigmentation, fine lines, texture, and vascular issues

-Approximately 5 days of social downtime

-Results are visible within the first week, with optimal improvement over 2-3 months

-Can be combined with injectables and other aesthetic treatments

Unlike traditional single-laser treatments that require multiple appointments, Take5's multi-laser approach allows patients to address comprehensive skin rejuvenation goals in one visit. The treatment is customized for each patient's specific skin type and concerns, ensuring optimal outcomes while minimizing recovery time.

"The beauty of Take5 lies in its versatility and efficiency," added Dr. Goldman. “We can eliminate age spots with Alexandrite, improve texture with Fraxel or UltraClear, address redness with PDL or IPL, and enhance overall radiance with Clear+Brilliant – all in one session. Our patients love that they can achieve dramatic improvements without disrupting their professional and personal commitments."

Take5 is available exclusively at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and can be enhanced with add-on treatments including Sofwave, Ultherapy, Thermage FLX, neuromodulators, biostimulators, and dermal fillers for comprehensive facial rejuvenation.

Patients interested in Take5 are encouraged to schedule a consultation to learn more about this exclusive treatment and determine if it's right for their aesthetic goals.

About Cosmetic Laser Dermatology

Our world-renowned dermatologists combine major cosmetic breakthroughs in science and medicine to bring our patients the ultimate in rejuvenation. We offer patients customized care, including the most innovative laser, vein, and aesthetics treatments available.

With over 100,000+ satisfied patients, 60+ lasers and devices, 80+ procedure options, and an in-house dermatology research center, we confidently say that you can trust your skin in our hands.

