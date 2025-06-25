EXIT PLANNING INSTITUTE® LAUNCHES CHAPTER IN ST. LOUIS

Local chapter becomes 30th regional network in nation for exit planning advisors

“Our collective effort to bring forth an EPI chapter for the St. Louis area originates from an ambition to create an alliance among advisors currently serving the business owner community. ” — Jared Ribley, CEPA®, Managing Partner, Capstone Mergers & Acquisition

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleveland-based Exit Planning Institute (EPI) has launched another chapter in St. Louis, MO, bringing its total chapters globally to 30. Chapters serve as a hub for advisors, leaders, and experts to network, earn continuing education credits, and collaborate on exit planning projects.“Our collective effort to bring forth an EPI chapter for the St. Louis area originates from an ambition to create an alliance among advisors currently serving the business owner community,” said Jared Ribley, CEPA, Managing Partner, Capstone Mergers & Acquisitions. “By working together, we raise the standard of expertise available to business owners.”The St. Louis chapter officially kicks off on Aug. 21, with EPI President Scott Snider presenting a talk titled “Exit Planning is Not What You Think.” The meeting will be from 2:30-5 p.m. at The Lodge in Des Peres. Local business advisors such as financial planners, wealth advisors, lawyers, etc., and business owners are invited to attend.The St. Louis chapter will hold monthly in-person meetings at The Lodge on the last Wednesday of every month. Upcoming meetings include:• Sept. 24 - Panel: Deeper Dive into Value Acceleration Methodology• Oct. 22 - Case Study: Opening Conversations with Business Owners• Nov. 26 - Guest Speaker: A Buyer’s PerspectiveSt. Louis Chapter Leadership TeamThe EPI St. Louis chapter has an experienced leadership team dedicated to advancing exit planning excellence. In addition to President Jared Ribley, the team includes professionals from various industries, such as legal, finance, strategic partnerships, and business advisory services:• Vice President: Tom Brinson, Partner Growth, Director, Ninety.io• Treasurer: Bill Kruse, Managing Member at Hauk Kruse & Associates LLC• Marketing Director: Shawn Estep, Principal Attorney at The Estep Law Firm, LLC• Communications Director: Cheryl Lauer, CEO, L10 Performance Solutions• Sponsorship & Membership Director: Daryl Kersting, SVP, Sr. Wealth Advisor• Sponsorship & Membership Director: Tim Weinhold, Senior Loan Officer at Live Oak Bank• Content Specialist: Bryan Barts, Succession Planning Analyst, Plancorp, LLC• Content Specialist: Larry Guess, Director Exit Strategy Advisors, Plancorp, LLCAbout EPI ChaptersThe EPI Chapter network creates a forum for local professional advisors to collaborate on their unique community needs. Its goals include developing educational programs for business owners to prepare for successful exits, promoting best practices in exit planning, and advocating for advisors' interests in this field. As natural collaborators, these chapters forge strong bonds with influential organizations, including local media outlets and business journals, colleges and universities, major financial/professional services brands, and reputable member associations like AICPA, AM&AA, ACG, NACVA, and more.About Exit Planning InstituteThe Exit Planning Institutewas founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world. Learn more about EPI on LinkedIn or their website.

