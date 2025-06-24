Jinda Outsourcing Co. Ltd.: BOI and Accounting Specialist Announces Launch in Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand – Jinda Outsourcing Co. Ltd, a Bangkok-based corporate service provider, is excited to announce the launch of its expert assistance in company registration, accounting, visa/work permit processing, BOI (Board of Investment) consulting, payroll, and virtual office solutions. Founded to streamline business operations for foreign investors and SMEs in Thailand, Jinda is dedicated to transparency, compliance, and efficiency.

“We understand that it’s not all business even though we handle business services with considerable skill,” said a spokesperson for Jinda. “Sometimes, you just need a local friend or partner to act as an advisor, sounding board, and confidant. We’re proud to offer that kind of personalized service for our clients. After all, we’re as invested in your success as you are.”

From small and medium-sized companies to businesses spanning various sectors, Including E-Commerce, Software, retail, manufacturing, trading, Restaurants, and Hotels, the accounting company in Thailand is committed to helping its clients establish their businesses with the right corporate structure and comply with local rules and regulations.

Adopting a client-centric approach that emphasizes a personal touch, Jinda is committed to making clients’ lives as convenient as possible through its expert range of specialist services. These include:

Corporate Service: Setting up a company is the first step in starting a business in Thailand. Jinda consults with individuals to help them in choosing the right company and register the required capital.

Accounting Service: Jinda supports business owners with getting their bookkeeping done. This includes filing monthly accounts, payables, and receivables while providing all necessary and required reports to deliver an efficient and streamlined service.

Visa Service: The team at Jinda is equipped with the extensive knowledge to solve all visa issues at reasonable costs. From Business Visas and work permits to Marriage Visas and BOI Visas, the company ensures everything is processed fast and reliably.

BOI Service: Catering to innovative Start-Up businesses, Jinda’s BOI promotion offers the skills of experienced international experts to ensure the right team gets on board without being obliged to the rigid Thai labor law.

Jinda encourages individuals who have a question or would like to schedule an appointment to fill out the contact form available via its website today.

About Jinda Outsourcing Co. Ltd.

