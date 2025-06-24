Extended Heat Warning for Hamilton effective June 24, 2025
HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has initiated an Extended Heat Warning beginning today. The Extended Heat Warning stays in effect until a cancellation notice is sent.
A prolonged heat event continues through Friday or Saturday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected. Daytime highs are expected to be 30°C to 35°C with humidex values of 40°C to 45°C. There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20°C to 23°C with humidex values of 26°C to 30°C. Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes.
Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies are responding to the heat by offering “cool places” to go during all stages of a heat event. These locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. For more information visit. www.hamilton.ca/heat
As part of the heat response plan regularly scheduled Open Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor pools will be free of charge.
Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 if needed.
Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions:
- Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages on hot days.
- Go to an air-conditioned place. Visit a designated cool place listed on www.hamilton.ca/heat
- Dress to protect from the heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured clothing. Wear a hat or take an umbrella to keep your head cool and don’t forget sunscreen.
- Take it easy. Limit physical activities (walking, running, gardening, etc.) during the day. If rescheduling activities to dawn or dusk when it may be cooler, protect yourself with insect repellant as mosquitoes are more active at such times. Check labels to apply
- Cool off. Take a cool bath or shower.
- Keep your living space cool. Close your blinds or curtains. Open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures in a car can become life threatening within minutes.
- Check on your neighbours and family.
- Landlords can help to decrease the risk of heat-related illness for tenants. Connect with tenants to determine if units have adequate cooling. If not, provide tenants with onsite access to a cool space.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.