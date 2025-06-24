AmeriCorps can’t restrict grant funding to S.F. schools over DEI, judge rules

A federal judge says the Trump administration acted illegally when it ordered San Francisco public schools and the city of Santa Fe, N.M., to stop promoting racial and gender diversity in their AmeriCorps volunteer programs or they would lose their federal funding.

