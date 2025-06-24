Submit Release
California Urges Court to Answer How Long Trump Can Keep National Guard in LA

The legal battle over President Donald Trump’s decision to dispatch armed troops to Los Angeles continued Monday, with California asking a federal court to consider how long National Guard members can stay on the ground and whether the deployment violates a 147-year-old law that bars using the military against civilians.

