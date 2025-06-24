Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home Honored for Excellence in Funeral Service

Serving Fort Lee and surrounding communities with award-winning care, thoughtful facilities, and personal attention.

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the heart of Northern New Jersey’s funeral care community stands Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home , a place where generations have found comfort, compassion, and clarity during life’s most difficult moments. Located at 327 Main Street in Fort Lee, the funeral home is known not only for its elegant, thoughtfully designed space, but more importantly for its exceptional, attentive service.Led by Senior Director Frank Patti, the funeral home continues its legacy of excellence and dedication to community care. As a proud recipient of the National Funeral Directors Association’s "Best of the Best" Award, the firm has been nationally recognized for its commitment to innovation, compassion, and outstanding funeral service standards.“We’ve always believed that what families remember most isn’t just the building—it’s how they were treated,” says Patti. “We’re honored each time a family returns, knowing it’s because they felt truly cared for.”With a serene interior bathed in natural light, ample seating, and one of the first fully handicapped-accessible funeral facilities in the area, the building was designed to provide a peaceful and welcoming environment.From intimate memorials to larger funeral services , the flexible layout of the space allows families to gather in a setting that suits their emotional and practical needs. Every corner of the facility—from skylit halls to landscaped grounds—reflects a commitment to easing stress and supporting healing.In addition to its physical space, the funeral home’s greatest strength lies in its staff. Described by families as warm, professional, and deeply supportive, Frank Patti’s team goes beyond logistics to offer true companionship in grief.Families are guided through every step of planning, whether for traditional funeral services, cremation arrangements, or memorial ceremonies. Funeral pre-planning services are also available, allowing individuals to express their wishes in advance and ease decision-making for loved ones in the future.As a trusted name in Fort Lee and nearby areas, Frank Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home continues to honor every life with dignity while evolving to meet the modern needs of the communities it serves.

