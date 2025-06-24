Governor Josh Stein Leads National Effort to Protect Critical Food and Nutrition Program

Today Governor Josh Stein led a group of 23 Governors to urge Congressional leadership to support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that puts food on the table for millions of people across the nation.

“SNAP has impacts far beyond the people who receive its benefits. It improves overall health, helps rural grocery stores stay open, and maintains our thriving agriculture industry,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As Governors, we urge Congress to reject any proposal that would put our people’s health and well-being at risk.”

“A shift of this scale in SNAP costs to states and counties, coupled with the proposed devastating cuts to Medicaid, pose a serious threat to the health and well-being of millions of North Carolinians,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “Food is foundational to our health. These proposals make it harder for people to access the food and health care they need, creating massive funding gaps that state and county budgets simply cannot absorb.”

The letter signed by 23 governors from across the country warns that current proposals in Congress threaten the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which addresses hunger, improves overall health, and helps people overcome poverty. SNAP provides critical food benefits for more than 42 million people in the United States. In North Carolina, more than 1.4 million people depend on SNAP, including children, seniors and working families.

Currently, the federal government pays 100 percent of the food benefit costs and 50 percent of the administrative costs of each state’s SNAP program. The latest congressional proposals would shift up to 25 percent of the food benefit costs onto states, meaning a new expense of millions — and in some states, billions — of dollars. This shift in costs to the states is unprecedented in SNAP’s 50-year history.

North Carolina could be forced to pay up to $700 million per year to keep SNAP running. In a challenging budget year, this expense could force state leaders to make cuts to education, health care, or emergency services in order to afford the new bill from Congress. The new proposal could also force North Carolina to end the SNAP program entirely, leaving North Carolinians unsure of where their family’s next meal will come from.

SNAP provides nine meals for every one meal a food bank can supply. With grocery prices still high, food banks are already stretched to the limit and cannot serve as a substitute for a robust federal nutrition program. A family of four receives up to $975 per month in food benefits, and every SNAP dollar spent brings up to $1.80 back into local economies.

According to the National Grocers Association, SNAP is responsible for thousands of jobs across grocery stores and supporting industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and municipal services, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in economic growth in North Carolina. Any cuts to federal support of SNAP will have direct consequences on states’ local economies.

Since SNAP is a federal program with set eligibility criteria, states have limited options to reduce SNAP enrollment. Because SNAP is a safety net program, states are one economic downturn or natural disaster away from seeing increased SNAP demand. Following the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Helene, Disaster-SNAP or D-SNAP was a critical lifeline to families who lost everything in the storm, and SNAP had the highest number of applications (169,000) since Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Click here to read the Governors’ full letter to Congress.