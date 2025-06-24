CollegeIQ announces winner of 2025 scholarship and opens applications for 2026

New York student wins scholarship; applications now open for students entering senior year of high school or enrolled in college.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollegeIQ, a student-focused college search platform, has announced the winner of its 2025 CollegeIQ Scholarship. Riley, a recent graduate of Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, New York, was selected from a nationwide pool of applicants. Riley will attend Temple University in Philadelphia this fall.

Now entering its second year, the CollegeIQ Scholarship is part of the company’s mission to help students and their families navigate the often-overwhelming college search process. The award is open to rising high school seniors and current college students who demonstrate thoughtful insight into the college selection journey.

To apply, students are asked to respond to a single question: What is the most important thing someone should think about when selecting a college?

CollegeIQ.com uses this prompt to highlight its core belief that choosing the right college is about more than rankings or prestige; it’s about finding a place where each student can succeed academically, socially, and personally. The site lets students search for colleges based on factors like lifestyle, weather, politics, and even distance to national parks.

“We’re excited to support students like Riley who think carefully about the college experience and what matters most in making that decision,” said Andrew Allemann, founder of CollegeIQ. “This scholarship reflects our commitment to empowering students to find the right fit, not just the ‘best’ name.”

Applications for the 2026 CollegeIQ Scholarship are now open. The deadline to apply is May 31, 2026. The application is free and open to all U.S. students who will be enrolled in a four-year college during the 2026–2027 academic year.

About CollegeIQ

CollegeIQ is an independent college search platform that helps students discover schools based on fit. Using filters such as geography, cost, size, selectivity, and lifestyle, CollegeIQ enables students to explore colleges that align with their personal goals and values.

