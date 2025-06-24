Personal Branding Expert Katina K. Rogers Launches Brand Identity Intensives for Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs

Katina K. Rogers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katina K. Rogers, branding coach, strategist, and creative director, has opened enrollment for her Brand Identity Intensives, an exclusive one-on-one experience designed to help entrepreneurs develop clarity, confidence, and creative expression for their personal brands. The program comes as Rogers continues to expand her services for entrepreneurs seeking to align their personal story with their business strategy.

The Brand Identity Intensives offer entrepreneurs a comprehensive approach to personal branding that goes beyond aesthetics. The program walks participants through the process of defining their message, elevating their online presence, and positioning themselves for aligned opportunities.

"When you get clear on who you are, your message becomes magnetic," says Katina. "I help entrepreneurs align their personal story with their business strategy—Because If you get clear on your identity at the root....then impact, influence, and income become the fruit."

Rogers brings a background in visual storytelling and brand clarity to her work with clients nationwide. Her services encompass brand identity coaching, high-end brand photography, and content strategy and curation. Through these offerings, she helps clients clarify their message, mission, and unique value proposition while creating professional, personality-driven visual assets that connect on both visual and emotional levels.

Client testimonials highlight the transformative nature of Rogers' approach. "Working with Katina helped me align my business with who I truly am," shares T. Williams, leadership coach. "I gained the confidence to show up fully and authentically—and the response was instant."

Monique J., a mindset coach and speaker, adds: "Katina helped me shift from hiding to showing up boldly. Her process helped me clarify my message, elevate my photos, and attract high-caliber clients right away."

Over recent years, Rogers has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs define and launch personal brands online. She has produced brand photography for websites, podcasts, speaking platforms, and national coaching programs. Additionally, she has led faith-based branding workshops empowering women to lead with identity rather than just aesthetics, and built a client base that includes real estate agents, business coaches, authors, and creatives.

"I believe branding is ministry," says Katina. "…you don't just grow a brand—you step into your calling and position yourself for the opportunities you were born to lead."

Rogers is currently booking brand photography sessions for Summer/Fall 2025 alongside the newly launched Brand Identity Intensives. The intensives are designed for entrepreneurs launching new ventures or those ready to rebrand from a higher level of purpose.

About Katina K. Rogers

Katina K. Rogers is a branding coach, strategist, and creative director specializing in helping entrepreneurs, professionals, and purpose-driven leaders grow their personal brands from the inside out. With expertise in both visual storytelling and brand clarity, she empowers clients to step into alignment with their identity, elevate their online presence, and attract aligned opportunities with confidence. Her services include brand identity coaching, high-end brand photography, and content strategy and curation. Rogers has been recognized for her unique ability to blend visual excellence with soul-aligned strategy, serving a diverse client base of real estate agents, business coaches, authors, and creatives across the country.

For more information about Brand Identity Intensives or to book a consultation, visit www.katina-k.com.

