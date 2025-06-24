Soul Punch Launches Women's Safety Infrastructure with Tech-Integrated Self-Defense Training and Smart Safety Devices

Soul Punch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul Punch™, a women-led safety movement founded by law enforcement veteran Gloria Marcott, today announced the expansion of its integrated safety ecosystem designed to train one million women in self-defense, leadership, and scalable safety systems. The company's multi-tiered platform combines trauma-informed training programs, smart safety devices, and upcoming technology solutions to create what the company describes as the first comprehensive safety infrastructure built specifically for women.

The initiative comes as Soul Punch™ experiences rapid growth in its trainer certification program, with the company on track to exceed its goal of 100 certified trainers by the end of 2025. The expansion includes the recent launch of the Soul DefendHER™ SMART Pepper Spray Device in collaboration with Plegium®, featuring Bluetooth connectivity, GPS tracking, UV gel dye marking, a 130dB alarm, tactical strobe lighting, and 24/7 live monitoring capabilities.

"Soul Punch™ exists because there has never been a system designed to meet women exactly where they are, physically, emotionally, financially, and situationally, in their daily safety," said Gloria Marcott, founder and CEO of Soul Punch™.

The comprehensive safety platform includes multiple components:

Soul Punch™ Self-Defense Classes offer 2-hour, trauma-informed training sessions incorporating neuroscience, threat response, situational tactics, and real-time device integration. The Train the Trainer Certification program develops a global network of women as tactical leaders and educators, while the Safety Advocate Certification equips participants to teach safety through speaking engagements and institutional programs without requiring physical training backgrounds.

Looking ahead to Q4 2025, Soul Punch™ plans to launch several technology-driven initiatives, including DefendHER™ Rides, a women-powered rideshare platform featuring certified, trauma-informed drivers trained in self-defense and equipped with Soul DefendHER™ devices. The service will incorporate Empowered Routing™, a proprietary navigation system that prioritizes travel paths based on contextual safety metrics.

Additional planned launches include SafetySphere™ LIVE, a livestream-based safety broadcast system providing real-time crime data with red zone overlays, threat alerts, and tactical guidance, positioning it as the first tactical livestream dedicated to women's safety.

"We're not just teaching self-defense, we're building the first scalable safety infrastructure led by women, powered by tech, and grounded in truth," Marcott stated.

The business model incorporates multiple revenue streams, including trainer-led classes, Safety Advocate workshops, device sales, and planned licensing and subscription services. Soul Punch™ has garnered national media attention from Fox, NBC, CBS, Glamour, InStyle, Elite Daily, and Women's Insider, while reaching over 230 million impressions monthly across social media platforms.

The company recently received the 2025 Evergreen Award for Best Women's Self-Defense Program in the U.S., recognizing its impact on women's safety education and empowerment.

"I built the system I wish I had at 12. Now I'm building it for every woman who still needs it," Marcott added.

Soul Punch™ is a women-led safety movement founded by Gloria Marcott, a law enforcement veteran with 18.5 years of service. The company provides trauma-informed self-defense training, safety education certification programs, and smart safety devices designed specifically for women. With a mission to train one million women in self-defense and safety systems, Soul Punch™ combines real-world tactical experience with technology integration to create comprehensive safety solutions. The multi-patented company offers Train the Trainer and Safety Advocate certification programs, Soul DefendHER™ smart safety devices, and is developing an integrated safety platform including rideshare services and real-time safety broadcasting systems.

