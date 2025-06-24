CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 24, 2025

A public inquest into the death of Ronald Herman will be held Monday, July 21 to 25, 2025, at the Court of King's Bench, Courtroom #5, 520 Spadina Crescent East, in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Herman, 36, was observed at a residence in Saskatoon in possession of a firearm on October 27, 2022. Saskatoon Police Service members attended the residence, and Mr. Herman was shot after an altercation with police. Mr. Herman was transported to the Royal University Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Timothy Hawryluk, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

