Saskatchewan Healthy Beaches Water Quality Program Returns for Summer

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 24, 2025

Saskatchewan residents are now able to check the water quality at local beaches.

Starting this week, the Ministry of Health will begin posting the results of the Healthy Beaches program, which reports on the water quality at select recreational beaches across the province. Accurate information about water quality can provide protection to beachgoers who want a safe and enjoyable experience.

"Saskatchewan beaches are an important part of summer recreation for residents," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The Healthy Beaches program provides valuable safety information, and we encourage residents and visitors to check the status of the beach they are visiting before they head out."

Water samples are collected and analyzed from June through August at various Saskatchewan public beaches including Regina Beach, Echo Lake and Pike Lake. Sampling is conducted to determine whether water quality meets the Canadian Recreational Water Guidelines. Water sampling began June 23 and results will be available later this week.

Results will be available on the Healthy Beaches Public Map. If water quality falls below acceptable safety standards advisories will be issued.

"The Healthy Beaches program is essential to public health," Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. "This will help people make decisions about their in-water activities when visiting provincial lakes."

The public is encouraged to check the Healthy Beaches webpage before making summer plans and adhere to advisories. Residents are asked to report any concerns about water quality to their local Public Health Inspection office.

It is also important that residents follow notifications posted at the beach as closures can happen evenings or weekend and may not be immediately reflected on the website.

For more information about the Healthy Beaches program, including water quality reports and safety tips, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/healthy-beaches.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca