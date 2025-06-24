June 24, 2025
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting health care providers about import alerts for certain medical devices manufactured in Japan by Olympus Medical Systems Corporation (Olympus) and its subsidiaries. Despite extensive and ongoing efforts to address compliance issues, FDA continues to have concerns related to outstanding Quality System regulation violations by Olympus. Therefore, the FDA has issued import alerts to prevent future shipments of certain devices from entering the United States, including specific models of:
- Ureterorenoscopes, which are used to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures within the urinary tract
- Bronchoscopes, which are used to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the respiratory tract
- Laparoscopes, which are used to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the abdomen and pelvis
- Automated endoscope reprocessors, which are used to reprocess various endoscopes
Recommendations
The FDA recommends that health care providers:
- Be aware of the FDA import alerts for certain medical devices manufactured in Japan by Olympus Medical Systems Corporation (Olympus) and its subsidiaries, under which the devices will be refused entry into the U.S.:
- Import Alert 89-04 for failure to meet quality system regulation requirements at Aizu, an Olympus manufacturing site in Japan
- Refer to the table below for model numbers and Unique Device Identifiers (UDI) for the devices included in the import alerts.
- Be aware that the import alert does not apply to related products (such as replacement parts, connectors, or single use consumables) used with the devices subject to import alert.
- If you are currently using devices subject to the import alert, you may continue using these devices if you are not experiencing any problems with the devices.
- Follow the labeling and reprocessing instructions to properly clean and reprocess the devices, including accessory components.
- Do not use damaged devices or those that have failed a leak test, as they could be a potential source of contamination.
- Develop schedules for routine inspection and periodic maintenance in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.
- Discuss the benefits and risks associated with procedures involving these devices with your patients. The FDA does not recommend that procedures be canceled or delayed without discussion of the benefits and risks between the health care provider and patient.
- Complete prompt reporting of adverse events to help us identify and better understand the risks associated with these devices.
Background
The FDA has issued warning letters and import alerts where the FDA has determined that certain facilities were not in compliance with current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements and various reporting requirements, including for recalls that the FDA identified as the most serious type of recall.
FDA Actions
The FDA has taken several actions related to quality system requirements and compliance concerns with Olympus.
The FDA is continuing to engage with Olympus to accelerate corrective actions related to ongoing violations and minimize risk to patients, and may take further action as appropriate. FDA takes seriously its role in assuring patients that medical devices are safe and effective.
The FDA will continue to keep health care providers and the public informed if new or additional information becomes available.
Unique Device Identifier
The FDA established the unique device identification system (UDI) to adequately identify medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use.
List of Olympus Devices Subject to Import Alert
|Device Name
|Version or Model
|Device Identifier (DI) Number
|Bronchofiberscope
|BF-PE2
|04953170062988; 04953170339974
|Bronchofiberscope
|BF-TE2
|04953170063008
|Bronchovideoscope
|BF-1T150
|04953170288968
|Bronchovideoscope
|BF-1TQ170
|04953170342943
|Bronchovideoscope
|BF-P150
|04953170288876; 04953170308178
|Bronchovideoscope
|BF-Q170
|04953170342912
|Endoeye Flex 3D Deflectable Videoscope
|LTF-190-10-3D
|04953170434938
|Endoeye Flex Deflectable Videoscope
|LTF-S190-5
|04953170310355
|Endoscope Reprocessor
|OER-PRO
|04953170258589
|Endoscope Reprocessor
|OER-MINI
|04953170331619
|Endoscope Reprocessor
|OER-Elite
|04953170404047
|Endoscope Reprocessor
|OER-AW
|Not Available
|Evis Exera Bronchofibervideoscope
|BF-MP160F
|04953170289064
|Evis Exera Bronchofibervideoscope
|BF-XP160F
|04953170340116
|Evis Exera Bronchovideoscope
|BF-3C160
|04953170340031
|Evis Exera Bronchovideoscope
|BF-XT160
|04953170340147
|Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope
|BF-1T180
|04953170339325
|Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope
|BF-1TQ180
|04953170339349
|Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope
|BF-P180
|04953170339288
|Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope
|BF-Q180
|04953170339301
|Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope
|BF-Q180-AC
|04953170340086
|Evis Exera III Bronchofibervideoscope
|BF-MP190F
|04953170395581
|Evis Exera III Bronchovideoscope
|BF-P190
|04953170434983
|Evis Exera III Bronchovideoscope
|BF-XP190
|04953170342134
|Evis Exera Pleuravideoscope
|LTF-160
|04953170340284
|HD Endoeye Laparo-Thoraco Videoscope
|LTF-VH
|04953170287015
|Laparoscope
|LTF-V3
|Not Available
|Laparoscope
|LTF-VP
|Not Available
|Laparoscope
|LTF-VP-S
|Not Available
|OES Bronchofiberscope Olympus BF Type N20
|BF-N20
|04953170442667
|OES Bronchofiberscope
|BF-1T60
|04953170339264
|OES Bronchofiberscope
|BF-3C40
|04953170339219
|OES Bronchofiberscope
|BF-MP60
|04953170308277
|OES Bronchofiberscope
|BF-P60
|04953170339196
|OES Bronchofiberscope
|BF-XP60
|04953170339240
|OES Uretero-Reno Fiberscope
|URF-P5
|04953170340307
|Rhino-Laryngo Fiberscope
|ENF-P4
|04953170059032
|Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope
|ENF-V4
|04953170411380
|Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope
|ENF-VH2
|04953170411427
|Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope
|ENF-V3
|04953170411366
|Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope
|ENF-VH
|04953170411403
|Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope
|ENF-VQ
|04953170411441
|Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope
|ENF-VT2
|04953170411472
|Rhino-Laryngofiberscope
|ENF-XP
|04953170059018
|Rhino-Laryngofiberscope
|ENF-GP
|04953170078231
|Rhino-Laryngofiberscope
|ENF-T3
|04953170411526
|Tracheal Intubation Fiberscope
|LF-DP
|04953170340192; 04953170136856
|Tracheal Intubation Fiberscope
|LF-GP
|04953170061998
|Tracheal Intubation Fiberscope
|LF-TP
|04953170136825
|Uretero-reno fiberscope
|URF-P7
|04953170403811
|Uretero-Reno Fiberscope
|URF-P7R
|04953170403835
|Uretero-Reno Videoscope
|URF-V2
|04953170343582
|Uretero-Reno Videoscope
|URF-V2R
|04953170343612
|Uretero-Reno Videoscope
|URF-V3
|04953170435119
|Uretero-Reno Videoscope
|URF-V3R
|04953170403392
|Uretero-Reno Videoscope
|URF-V
|04953170340321
|Visera Cysto-Nephro Videoscope
|ENF-V2
|04953170411342
|XENF-DP Rhino-Laryngofiberscope
|ENF-PGP
|Not Available
Reporting Problems to the FDA
The FDA encourages health care providers to report any adverse events or suspected adverse events experienced with medical devices manufactured by Olympus:
By promptly reporting adverse events, you can help the FDA identify and better understand the risks associated with medical devices.
Contact Information
If you have questions about this letter, contact the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE).