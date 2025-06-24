June 24, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting health care providers about import alerts for certain medical devices manufactured in Japan by Olympus Medical Systems Corporation (Olympus) and its subsidiaries. Despite extensive and ongoing efforts to address compliance issues, FDA continues to have concerns related to outstanding Quality System regulation violations by Olympus. Therefore, the FDA has issued import alerts to prevent future shipments of certain devices from entering the United States, including specific models of:

Ureterorenoscopes, which are used to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures within the urinary tract

Bronchoscopes, which are used to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the respiratory tract

Laparoscopes, which are used to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the abdomen and pelvis

Automated endoscope reprocessors, which are used to reprocess various endoscopes

Recommendations

The FDA recommends that health care providers:

Be aware of the FDA import alerts for certain medical devices manufactured in Japan by Olympus Medical Systems Corporation (Olympus) and its subsidiaries, under which the devices will be refused entry into the U.S.: Import Alert 89-04 for failure to meet quality system regulation requirements at Aizu, an Olympus manufacturing site in Japan

Refer to the table below for model numbers and Unique Device Identifiers (UDI) for the devices included in the import alerts. Be aware that the import alert does not apply to related products (such as replacement parts, connectors, or single use consumables) used with the devices subject to import alert.

If you are currently using devices subject to the import alert, you may continue using these devices if you are not experiencing any problems with the devices. Follow the labeling and reprocessing instructions to properly clean and reprocess the devices, including accessory components. Do not use damaged devices or those that have failed a leak test, as they could be a potential source of contamination. Develop schedules for routine inspection and periodic maintenance in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.

Discuss the benefits and risks associated with procedures involving these devices with your patients. The FDA does not recommend that procedures be canceled or delayed without discussion of the benefits and risks between the health care provider and patient.

Complete prompt reporting of adverse events to help us identify and better understand the risks associated with these devices.

Background

The FDA has issued warning letters and import alerts where the FDA has determined that certain facilities were not in compliance with current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements and various reporting requirements, including for recalls that the FDA identified as the most serious type of recall.

FDA Actions

The FDA has taken several actions related to quality system requirements and compliance concerns with Olympus.

The FDA is continuing to engage with Olympus to accelerate corrective actions related to ongoing violations and minimize risk to patients, and may take further action as appropriate. FDA takes seriously its role in assuring patients that medical devices are safe and effective.

The FDA will continue to keep health care providers and the public informed if new or additional information becomes available.

Unique Device Identifier

The FDA established the unique device identification system (UDI) to adequately identify medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use.

List of Olympus Devices Subject to Import Alert

Device Name Version or Model Device Identifier (DI) Number Bronchofiberscope BF-PE2 04953170062988; 04953170339974 Bronchofiberscope BF-TE2 04953170063008 Bronchovideoscope BF-1T150 04953170288968 Bronchovideoscope BF-1TQ170 04953170342943 Bronchovideoscope BF-P150 04953170288876; 04953170308178 Bronchovideoscope BF-Q170 04953170342912 Endoeye Flex 3D Deflectable Videoscope LTF-190-10-3D 04953170434938 Endoeye Flex Deflectable Videoscope LTF-S190-5 04953170310355 Endoscope Reprocessor OER-PRO 04953170258589 Endoscope Reprocessor OER-MINI 04953170331619 Endoscope Reprocessor OER-Elite 04953170404047 Endoscope Reprocessor OER-AW Not Available Evis Exera Bronchofibervideoscope BF-MP160F 04953170289064 Evis Exera Bronchofibervideoscope BF-XP160F 04953170340116 Evis Exera Bronchovideoscope BF-3C160 04953170340031 Evis Exera Bronchovideoscope BF-XT160 04953170340147 Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope BF-1T180 04953170339325 Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope BF-1TQ180 04953170339349 Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope BF-P180 04953170339288 Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope BF-Q180 04953170339301 Evis Exera II Bronchovideoscope BF-Q180-AC 04953170340086 Evis Exera III Bronchofibervideoscope BF-MP190F 04953170395581 Evis Exera III Bronchovideoscope BF-P190 04953170434983 Evis Exera III Bronchovideoscope BF-XP190 04953170342134 Evis Exera Pleuravideoscope LTF-160 04953170340284 HD Endoeye Laparo-Thoraco Videoscope LTF-VH 04953170287015 Laparoscope LTF-V3 Not Available Laparoscope LTF-VP Not Available Laparoscope LTF-VP-S Not Available OES Bronchofiberscope Olympus BF Type N20 BF-N20 04953170442667 OES Bronchofiberscope BF-1T60 04953170339264 OES Bronchofiberscope BF-3C40 04953170339219 OES Bronchofiberscope BF-MP60 04953170308277 OES Bronchofiberscope BF-P60 04953170339196 OES Bronchofiberscope BF-XP60 04953170339240 OES Uretero-Reno Fiberscope URF-P5 04953170340307 Rhino-Laryngo Fiberscope ENF-P4 04953170059032 Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope ENF-V4 04953170411380 Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope ENF-VH2 04953170411427 Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope ENF-V3 04953170411366 Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope ENF-VH 04953170411403 Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope ENF-VQ 04953170411441 Rhino-Laryngo Videoscope ENF-VT2 04953170411472 Rhino-Laryngofiberscope ENF-XP 04953170059018 Rhino-Laryngofiberscope ENF-GP 04953170078231 Rhino-Laryngofiberscope ENF-T3 04953170411526 Tracheal Intubation Fiberscope LF-DP 04953170340192; 04953170136856 Tracheal Intubation Fiberscope LF-GP 04953170061998 Tracheal Intubation Fiberscope LF-TP 04953170136825 Uretero-reno fiberscope URF-P7 04953170403811 Uretero-Reno Fiberscope URF-P7R 04953170403835 Uretero-Reno Videoscope URF-V2 04953170343582 Uretero-Reno Videoscope URF-V2R 04953170343612 Uretero-Reno Videoscope URF-V3 04953170435119 Uretero-Reno Videoscope URF-V3R 04953170403392 Uretero-Reno Videoscope URF-V 04953170340321 Visera Cysto-Nephro Videoscope ENF-V2 04953170411342 XENF-DP Rhino-Laryngofiberscope ENF-PGP Not Available

Reporting Problems to the FDA

The FDA encourages health care providers to report any adverse events or suspected adverse events experienced with medical devices manufactured by Olympus:

By promptly reporting adverse events, you can help the FDA identify and better understand the risks associated with medical devices.

Contact Information

If you have questions about this letter, contact the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE).

