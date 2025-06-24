An Early Look at the 2025 Proxy Season

INTRODUCTION

During the latter part of 2024, companies began operating in a more favorable regulatory and investor environment. One of the reasons for this shift was updated guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies.

Early trends from the 2025 proxy season show a decrease in shareholder proposal submissions to Russell 3000 (R3000) companies. At the same time, we have also seen a sharp rise in companies filing ‘no action’ relief requests and a sizeable portion with relief granted by the SEC.

As a result of these combined changes, companies likely felt more confident pushing back on shareholder demands, including on environmental and social issues. Many investors also indicated satisfaction with board performance and executive management saw record-high support for their companies’ Say on Pay proposals.

In this report, Georgeson gathered and analyzed 2025 partial year-to-date (YTD) proxy results (July 1, 2024, to May 16, 2025) from R3000 companies and compared proxy data from previous years.

Prior season data in this report reflects proxy data from the full annual general meeting (AGM) season (July 1 to June 30 of the following year) of R3000 companies unless otherwise indicated.

Please note that the report interchanges the term ‘year’ with ‘proxy season’ unless stated otherwise.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

We have also observed a marked increase in the number of management proposals seeking to move company incorporations from Delaware to alternative jurisdictions. Such proposals more than quadrupled from three last year to 13 this year.

CONTESTED SITUATIONS

2025 marks the third year since the Universal Proxy Card (“UPC”) rule came into effect on September 1, 2022. Unlike the previous two years, fewer director nominees were proposed by activists so far this year, but those that were proposed saw a higher success rate: 75% (92 out of 123) of seats were won by activists so far in 2025 compared with 65% (118 out of 181) in 2024 for activists.

SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL

As of May 16, 2025, 37% (311 out of 852) of shareholder proposals have already gone to a vote, while 23% (194 out of 852) are still pending. Of those that went to a vote during the current proxy season, 35 of the 37 that passed were governance-related proposals.

This year, we added a new section examining ‘no action’ relief submissions trends. One of the most notable trends during the 2025 proxy season so far has been the increased number of ‘no action’ relief granted by the SEC. ‘No action’ relief was granted for 23% of all submitted proposals (197 out of 852) during the 2025 proxy season, compared to 14% (141 out of 1,000) for last year.

Average shareholder support in 2025 stayed fairly consistent with the previous year. Support for environmental and social proposals continued its decline for the third consecutive year, but rose for governance-related submissions. Support for anti-ESG proposals saw a slight increase, but remained in the low single digits.

During the 2025 proxy season YTD, none of the 47 environmental proposals passed, while two out of 98 social proposals and 35 out of 166 governance proposals passed. Passage rates for ESG proposals in the 2025 season remain consistent with the year before.

See the full report here.