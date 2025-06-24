TONNINO BRINGS GOURMET SHELF-STABLE SEAFOOD TO CENTER STAGE AT THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

Premium Tuna and Salmon Take the Spotlight with Bold Flavors, Gourmet Formats, and a Modern Approach to Mealtime

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonnino, long recognized for setting the standard in gourmet tuna, is taking shelf-stable seafood beyond the pantry and onto the center of the plate. At Booth #5743 at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025, the brand will showcase its bold, elevated lineup of premium yellowfin and albacore tuna in jars and cans and wild-caught salmon in jars, offering a delicious, convenient alternative to traditional proteins.With options that range from smoked olive oil–infused salmon to jarred albacore and innovative ready-to-eat tuna meals with vegetables, Tonnino is redefining how seafood fits into modern life. The lineup includes high-protein, flavor-packed options designed to turn everyday meals into restaurant-worthy experiences, whether tossed into pasta, layered on toast, or served as a center-plate star.A New Era for Shelf-Stable SeafoodAs consumer demand grows for protein-rich, ready-to-eat options that don’t compromise on quality or taste, Tonnino is delivering with inventive takes on classic staples. Crafted for versatility, flavor, and convenience, the collection makes it easy to elevate salads, wraps, grain bowls, and more.Highlighted products at the show include:• Albacore Tuna (Jars & Cans) – A rich, firm texture and delicate taste make this an ideal upgrade for traditional tuna dishes or a stand-alone snack.• Yellowfin and Albacore Tuna with Vegetables – A modern twist on seafood meals and snacks, combining high-quality tuna with fresh vegetables for a balanced, gourmet grab-and-go option.• Jarred Wild-Caught Alaskan Salmon – Including varieties like Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Smoked Olive Oil with Rosemary, and Garlic & Dill - these first-of-their-kind offerings bring depth and distinction to the shelf-stable aisle.• Tuna Dips and Kids’ Cans – Perfect for entertaining, lunchboxes, or after-school snacks, these innovative formats make seafood more accessible…and more fun…for every age and occasion.Every Tonnino product is carefully sourced and packed to preserve texture, taste, and nutrition, standing apart from conventional canned seafood."Seafood is no longer an afterthought, it’s the anchor of the modern plate,” says Gabriela Jiménez, USA & Canada Sales Director at Tonnino. “With our expanded lineup, Tonnino is helping retailers and consumers alike rethink what shelf-stable can mean: premium, crave-worthy, and built for today’s wellness-focused shopper. From the protein trend to the rise of elevated pantry staples, we’re proud to present at Summer Fancy Food where the market is heading."Premium Seafood, Made for Modern LifestylesTonnino is changing the way people think about tuna and salmon, from a pantry fallback to a protein-packed staple for curated meals. Designed for those who want quality without the prep, the collection brings restaurant-level flavor to everyday routines.A Commitment to Quality and SustainabilityWith a steadfast commitment to ocean health and sustainability, Tonnino sources its seafood responsibly, ensuring every jar and can meets the highest environmental and ethical standards. As more consumers seek better-for-you and better-for-the-planet options, Tonnino remains at the forefront of mindful seafood.About TonninoTonnino has long set the gold standard in gourmet, wild-caught seafood. Known for its unique jarred tuna and salmon, flavorful dips, and commitment to quality and sustainability, Tonnino is available nationwide at Whole Foods, Erewhon, Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and more. With every product, the brand invites consumers to elevate their everyday meals…effortlessly.For more information about Tonnino and its latest offerings, visit www.tonnino.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Jennifer Krosche Moreno at jennifer@bluefrogcomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.