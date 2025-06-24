Pillbox Health Appoints Dr. Amar Parikh as Chief Medical Advisor

Tech-enabled, patient-centered innovation for improved medication adherence

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pillbox Health proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Amar Parikh, a nationally respected Interventional Pain Physician and healthcare executive, as its Chief Medical Advisor.With over a decade of clinical leadership and a proven track record of integrating innovation with evidence-based care, Dr. Parikh brings unparalleled expertise to Pillbox Health at a time when digital transformation is redefining the future of medication adherence and chronic care.As President and Managing Partner of OrthoNY, and an executive board member across multiple healthcare organizations, Dr. Parikh has consistently championed solutions that elevate patient safety and access. His professional motto, “Innovation with purpose, compassion with precision,” mirrors Pillbox Health’s mission.“I’ve witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of medication misuse and nonadherence—especially among vulnerable populations relying on opioids,” said Dr. Parikh. “The Smart Pillbox is more than a device—it’s a transformative bridge between personalized care and technology, enabling safer medication adherence, greater accountability, and real-time support through remote therapeutic monitoring.”Dr. Parikh’s experience consulting for leading med-tech companies like Nevro and Boston Scientific, combined with his clinical and administrative insight, uniquely positions him to guide Pillbox Health’s expansion into value-based care models like RTM (Remote Therapeutic Monitoring) and CCM (Chronic Care Management).“Dr. Parikh brings the perfect balance of clinical empathy, strategic foresight, and innovation expertise, making him a vital force as we scale our efforts to empower pharmacies, providers, and patients,” said Alpesh Patel, Technology Advisor and Pharmacist at Pillbox Health.About Pillbox HealthSmart Pillbox, a leader in medical adherence and healthcare, is on a mission to solve medication non-compliance with its innovative device and app. For individuals, it ensures better health with intuitive reminders.For healthcare providers and pharmacies, it delivers Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) solutions to enhance care while generating new revenue opportunities. Together, we’re redefining healthcare—one pill at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.