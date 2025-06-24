COMMISSIONER SID MILLER RETURNS TO TEXAS STATE NETWORKS’ “SHOOT THE BULL” PROGRAM

Miller will join host Chelsea Wade for a weekly program reaching millions of Texans

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is thrilled to announce he has returned to the airwaves as he rejoins Texas State Networks. Across 150 affiliates statewide, he will be a regular guest on Texas State Networks’ Shoot the Bull—your trusted source for timely agriculture updates and authentic Texas perspectives.

Listeners can tune in daily to catch the latest updates as Commissioner Miller teams up with host Chelsea Wade to explore hot topics in Texas agriculture, food security, and rural communities. From drought conditions to beef prices and Washington bureaucracy, Miller delivers the facts with a touch of his charming wit and cowboy logic.

“This station speaks directly to those who are most important, our farmers, ranchers, small-town families, and rural entrepreneurs,” Commissioner Miller stated. “I am excited to rejoin my partnership with Texas State Networks and Chelsea Wade for ‘Shoot the Bull.’ We’re bringing the news right to your radio dial, without any spin or fluff, just the news that matters most to Texans. If it affects your pasture, pantry, or paycheck, you can be sure we’ll cover it.”

Commissioner Miller’s latest episode will air today, June 24, with future episodes accessible on the Texas State Network and its affiliates.

“Partnering with Texas State Networks is an obvious choice,” Miller added. “They have the reach, credibility, and admiration of rural Texans. TSN provides us with a direct connection to the people who feed and fuel this country, and I take pride in being part of that. It’s about ensuring rural Texas remains informed, connected, and heard."

Texas State Networks, which reaches over 100 affiliates in 86 markets across Texas, ensures that its extensive programming keeps listeners informed and up to date on events occurring in the state and the world.

For more information about TSN, visit tsnradio.com.