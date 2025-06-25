Nationwide Expos Logo

Nationwide Expos Launches Home Show Season Early This August, Running Through November

DENVER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, one of the country’s leading producers of Home Shows, is kicking off its Fall Home Show season earlier than ever, with events starting in August and running through November. This extended season offers homeowners a head start on fall home improvement projects—and gives local businesses more time to generate quality leads, sell products, and schedule fall and winter appointments.

With over 100 shows across the country annually, Nationwide Expos creates opportunities for homeowners to connect directly with trusted experts in remodeling, landscaping, roofing, solar, décor, flooring, HVAC, and more. The earlier start to the season allows homeowners to begin planning and completing projects before the holidays and colder weather arrive.

“By launching our Home Shows in August, we’re giving communities more time to prepare their homes for fall,” said Sol Lee, Marketing Director at Nationwide Expos. “At the same time, we’re helping local businesses maximize their sales pipeline, book end-of-year projects, and close out the year strong.”

Each show offers vendors an opportunity to:

- Showcase their products and services to a targeted audience

- Build brand awareness through onsite exposure and pre-show marketing

- Collect high-quality leads from homeowners ready to take action

- Schedule consultations, appointments, and sales on the spot

With shows scheduled across key markets in the West, Midwest, and South, Nationwide Expos supports exhibitors with comprehensive marketing campaigns—including digital advertising, social media outreach, email campaigns, and local media partnerships—to ensure strong attendance and visibility.

Interested in Exhibiting?

Booth space is now available for August through November events. Businesses interested in exhibiting can view available shows and book online at:

👉 www.NationwideExpos.com

Media Contact:

Sol Lee

Marketing Director

Nationwide Expos

📧 Marketing@nationwideexpos.com

📞 800-201-4663

🌐 www.NationwideExpos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

