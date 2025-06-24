Air Quality Control Systems Market to Reach $195.1 Billion by 2032 | Amid Rising Environmental Regulations

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Air Quality Control Systems Market Size,” The air quality control systems market size was valued at $105.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $195.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2032.Download Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1115 Air quality control systems are utilized to ensure and maintain air quality in both indoor and outdoor environments. The harmful and contaminated pollutants released from industries such as cement manufacturing, chemical processing, power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, and others, can result in adverse health effects. The air quality control systems (AQCS), thus, offer solutions for controlling and handling air, gases, and contaminants to provide cleaner air discharge.The market is primarily driven due to rise in awareness about the effects of air pollution on the health and well-being of the population. Moreover, rise in demand for air filters from the medical and pharma industries is driving the growth of the market. However, high investments and operation costs are expected to restrain the air quality control systems market growth.There is high demand for air quality control products such as air-scrubbers and electrostatic precipitators, from the fast-emerging economies such as India and China, owing to the growth in industrialization and urbanization in these nations. The establishment of manufacturing industries, coupled with government-enacted emission control regulations, increase the adoption rate of air quality control systems.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1115 Based on product, the ambient segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased demand from various industries such as agriculture, oil & gas, and mining & powertrain management. By application, the air pollution control segment is expected to account for the maximum share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for air quality control systems from various end-user industries such as power generation, cement industry, and others. Depending on end-user industry, the energy & power segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in need for air quality control systems to control the discharge of VOCs and gaseous pollutants.Region-wise, the air quality control systems market share is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region is the most lucrative segment in the air quality control systems market. This is attributed to the fact that numerous domestic competitors are expanding their business in China and India, due to enhancing product portfolios, expanding geographical reach, and growing customer base.The air quality control systems market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Rise in awareness of the adverse health effects caused by air pollution has prompted both governments and industries to implement stricter environmental regulations. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in emerging economies, have led to a surge in air pollutants, necessitating effective control systems. Rise in adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, complements the demand for air quality control as industries transition to cleaner energy solutions.Furthermore, advancements in technology have made air quality control systems more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective, boosting their adoption across various sectors, including manufacturing, power generation, and transportation. Growing investment in smart city initiatives and green building projects is another driver, as these developments prioritize sustainable solutions, including air quality management. In addition, the growing consumer demand for clean indoor air quality in residential and commercial spaces has further broadened the market growth, establishing it as a vital element of modern infrastructure.Buy Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dea9dd1f077cd8ba6c31a2888271cf1f Asia-Pacific serves as the most productive region as compared to others with diverse industry verticals significantly investing in air quality control systems. Moreover, various players are investing in developing their product portfolios, which is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced air quality control systems. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air quality control systems market trends and dynamics.Based on product type, the indoor segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2023.By technology, the flue gas desulphurization segment generated the highest revenue in 2023Depending on end user, the industrial segment segment generated the highest revenue in 2023The key players within the air quality control systems market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the air quality control systems market.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the air quality control systems industry.In-depth air quality control systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2023 and 2032. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Contact us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

