Waste Management Equipment Market: USD 45,756.9 Million in 2019, Forecast to Grow to USD 55,637.9 Million by 2027

waste management equipment market - Allied

Waste Management Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at USD 45,756.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The market’s growth is driven by increasing urban populations, rising environmental awareness, and the expansion of residential and non-residential construction. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and limited awareness in developing regions, opportunities in emerging markets and advancements in recycling technologies are expected to propel market expansion.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07184 Definition and FunctionalityWaste management equipment encompasses tools and machinery used for the collection, transfer, handling, disposal, and recycling of waste materials, including municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste. Key equipment types include waste disposal equipment (e.g., dumpsters, compactors, trucks) and waste recycling and sorting equipment (e.g., conveyor systems, screeners, shredders). These systems ensure efficient waste processing, reduce environmental impact, and support sustainable waste management practices across various sectors, including industrial, municipal, and construction.Research Scope and MethodologyThis analysis covers the global Waste Management Equipment Market, segmented by product type, waste type, application, and region. The study integrates data from industry reports, product launches, and competitive strategies, supplemented by quantitative market estimations. It evaluates trends and dynamics from 2020 to 2027 across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The methodology emphasizes product positioning, competitor monitoring, and regional analysis to provide stakeholders with actionable insights for strategic planning.Market DynamicsDriversUrban Population Growth: The global urban population grew by approximately 1.8% from 2015 to 2020 (World Health Organization), increasing waste volumes and driving demand for waste management equipment.Environmental Awareness: Rising focus on industrial waste recycling and sustainable practices boosts adoption of advanced waste management solutions.Construction Sector Expansion: Growth in residential and non-residential construction generates significant waste, necessitating efficient disposal and recycling equipment.Medical Waste Surge: The COVID-19 pandemic increased medical waste by around 40% (International Finance Corporation), particularly from gloves, masks, and test kits, driving demand for specialized equipment.RestraintsCOVID-19 Disruptions: Lockdowns in 2020 halted manufacturing and construction, reducing demand for waste management equipment. Supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages further constrained market growth.Lack of Awareness: Limited knowledge of waste management practices in developing countries hampers equipment adoption.High Operational Costs: The maintenance and operation of advanced waste management equipment can be costly, limiting uptake in cost-sensitive markets.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07184 OpportunitiesEmerging Markets: High growth potential in countries like China, India, and African nations, supported by initiatives like India’s Swachh Bharat Mission (2017), drives market expansion.Technological Advancements: Innovations in recycling and sorting equipment, such as automated conveyor systems and shredders, enhance efficiency and market appeal.Post-COVID Recovery: The resumption of manufacturing and construction activities since late 2021 supports market recovery, with full-scale operations expected by 2022.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the market in 2020, with lockdowns halting manufacturing, construction, and waste management operations. Supply chain issues and labor shortages further limited equipment production and sales. The surge in medical waste, however, increased demand for specialized disposal systems. By late 2021, vaccine rollouts and easing restrictions enabled industries to resume, driving market recovery. As of 2025, the market continues to recover, though global economic challenges like inflation pose risks.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07184 Market SegmentationThe Waste Management Equipment Market is segmented by product type, waste type, application, and region.By Product TypeWaste Disposal Equipment: Includes dumpsters, compactors, trucks, and others, used for waste collection and disposal.Waste Recycling & Sorting Equipment: Led the market in 2019, driven by demand for conveyor systems, screeners, shredders, and other recycling technologies. This segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR.By Waste TypeHazardous Waste: Expected to grow at a significant CAGR, driven by increased medical and industrial waste requiring specialized handling.Non-Hazardous Waste: Dominant in 2019, encompassing municipal and construction waste.By ApplicationIndustrial Waste: Projected to generate the highest revenue, driven by manufacturing and construction sectors.Municipal Waste: Growing due to urban population increases and government waste management initiatives.Others: Includes agricultural and logistics waste, with steady adoption.By RegionAsia-Pacific: Expected to register the fastest growth, fueled by rapid urbanization and industrialization in China, India, and Southeast Asia.North America: Significant market due to advanced waste management infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada.Europe: Driven by stringent environmental regulations and recycling initiatives.LAMEA: Emerging market with potential in Latin America and the Middle East.Regional InsightsAsia-PacificAsia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, driven by urbanization, industrial expansion, and initiatives like India’s Swachh Bharat Mission (2017). Countries like China and India lead in waste generation and equipment adoption.North AmericaThe U.S. and Canada benefit from advanced waste management systems and high environmental awareness, supporting steady market growth.EuropeEurope’s market is driven by strict regulations and a focus on sustainable waste management, particularly in Germany, the UK, and France.Competitive LandscapeKey players include:Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc.CP Manufacturing, Inc.Dover CorporationMorita Holding CorporationTomra Systems ASAWastequip, LLCBlue GroupKK Balers LtdShred-Tech CorporationMcNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc.These companies focus on product launches to strengthen their market position. For example, HEIL, Inc. (Dover Corporation) launched the HALF PACK Lowrider Front Loader in April 2020, with a 4,150-pound capacity for residential and commercial waste. Tomra Systems ASA introduced the TORMA R1 Reverse Vending Machine in February 2020, capable of recycling 100 drink containers at a time.Industry TrendsAutomation in Recycling: Advanced sorting equipment, like Tomra’s R1 Reverse Vending Machine, enhances recycling efficiency.Medical Waste Management: The surge in medical waste from COVID-19 drives demand for specialized disposal equipment.Sustainability Initiatives: Programs like Swachh Bharat Mission promote sustainable waste management, boosting equipment adoption.Emerging Market Growth: Investments in waste management infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Africa create new opportunities.Key Benefits for StakeholdersComprehensive analysis of market trends and dynamics from 2020 to 2027.In-depth segmentation to identify high-growth opportunities.Quantitative market estimations to benchmark financial performance.Competitive analysis of key players and their strategies.Regional insights to guide market entry and expansion.Forecast analysis to support strategic planning.Market Report HighlightsMarket Size by 2027: USD 55,637.9 millionCAGR: 4.1%Forecast Period: 2020–2027Key Players: Tomra Systems, Dover Corporation, Wastequip, and others.Segment HighlightsBy Product Type: Waste recycling & sorting equipment led in 2019; projected to grow fastest.By Waste Type: Hazardous waste grows fastest; non-hazardous dominates.By Application: Industrial waste leads; municipal waste grows steadily.By Region: Asia-Pacific grows fastest; North America and Europe remain significant.This analysis equips stakeholders with actionable insights to navigate the Waste Management Equipment Market, leveraging opportunities in urbanization, sustainability, and technological advancements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.