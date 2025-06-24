Many remember Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy. A new comedy musical at the Arlington Drafthouse tells their story

Comedy Musical Shangri-La-La about Siegfried & Roy at the Arlington Drafthouse July 22-24. See the musical show Shangri-La-La about Siegfried and Roy at the Arlington Drafthouse July 22-24. Sneak peek at rehearsal for Shangri-La-La, the comedy musical about Siegfried and Roy.

Shangri-La-La ties the career of Siegfried and Roy to the wicked history of Las Vegas. Some things haven't changed to this day ... and you can laugh about it!

The curious thing about this Las Vegas story is that one should have anticipated how it would end. After all, it was New York mobster Bugsy Siegel who built the first casino on the strip, The Flamingo” — Mike Meier, writer & composer

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The musical Shangri-La-La will be on stage (as previews) July 22-24 at the Arlington Drafthouse theater in Arlington, Virginia (Washington, D.C. area). The story is told by the ghost of Bugsy Siegel, the notorious New York Mobster who built the first casino on the Strip, The Flamingo. It reflects on Siegfried & Roy and how their lives and shows fit into the history of Las Vegas. It also features other characters whose lives were tied to them, such as their assistants, the tigers, and the manager, Mephisto.In brief, it is the story of Joshua from Germany who fulfills his lifelong dream of moving to Las Vegas. He is thrilled to get a job as the assistant to the retired Siegfried & Roy, only to find out the hard way that not all that glitters is gold. The story is based on true events that did not receive widespread attention at the time, a lawsuit that the assistants filed against Siegfried and Roy . Explains writer Mike Meier , "The curious thing about this Las Vegas story is that one should have anticipated how it would end. After all, it was New York mobster Bugsy Siegel who built the first casino on the strip, The Flamingo."With the Las Vegas tradition, it is no wonder that there was no happy ending. Ever heard of the Hanging Judge, Roy Bean? Maybe Judge Isaac Parker? They were judges in the Wild West, and they handed down “justice” however they saw fit, laws be damned. Small wonder mobster Bugsy Siegel built the first casino on the Las Vegas strip, The Flamingo, in a town that still follows the cherished tradition of “Hometown Justice” that goes to the highest bidder.About Shangri-La-La, the musicalThis is the story of the young German man Joshua, who fulfills his lifelong dream of moving to fabulous Las Vegas. But after getting a job as the assistant to the Vegas royalty known as Siegfried and Roy, he tragically finds out that the nickname “Sin City” has been very well earned.Please note:• This Comedy Musical involves adult themes and is not suitable for children.• Flash photography will be used on stage.• The shows will be filmed for a TV series.Tickets at https://www.arlingtondrafthouse.com/events/115748 And here is a short trailer for that musical: https://youtube.com/shorts/dzInsbcc2RE About Mike MeierMike Meier grew up in a blue-collar housing project in Germany. His grandfather was a 1920s traveling magician and fortune-teller known as Wladi-Kami. Incidentally, Mike’s grandfather and Siegfried & Roy were members of the same Magicians’ Circle. When he is not writing books, he’s playing guitar somewhere… See https://themikemeier.com/

Take a look at this sneak peek at one of our rehearsals for the Comedy Musical SHANGRI-LA-LA, at the Arlington Drafthouse (Arlington, Virginia), July 22-24.

