OpenPayd Founder Ozan Ozerk Wins “Enterprise Entrepreneur” at 2025 Enterprise Awards

Dr Ozan Ozerk, the founder of OpenPayd, was named winner of the "Enterprise Entrepreneur" category at the 2025 Enterprise Awards Dinner.

This award is a recognition of the entire OpenPayd team and the work we've done over the past year.” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Ozan Ozerk, the founder of financial infrastructure leader OpenPayd , was named winner of the "Enterprise Entrepreneur" category at the 2025 Enterprise Awards Dinner, held on 18 June at Drapers’ Hall in London. Often dubbed “The Oscars of the UK tech industry,” the awards recognise founders of fast-growing UK tech companies across multiple stages and sectors.The recognition comes at a time of significant momentum for OpenPayd, which has doubled its growth for a second consecutive year after reaching profitability in 2023. As a provider of embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) infrastructure, the firm now supports over 800 digital businesses and processes more than €130 billion in annual volume.Accepting the award, Ozerk commented: "This award is a recognition of the entire OpenPayd team and the work we've done over the past year. We’ve proven that it’s possible to build a profitable, fast-growing business in embedded finance — not by chasing hype, but by solving hard infrastructure problems for our clients."Founded in 2015, OpenPayd has emerged as a backbone for many fintech and digital asset businesses seeking scalable, compliant payments infrastructure. Its modular API platform delivers real-time access to virtual IBANs, multi-currency accounts, FX, domestic and cross-border payments, and now stablecoins — all underpinned by full regulatory coverage across the UK, EU, and North America.Over the past year, OpenPayd has accelerated its international reach. Key partnerships — such as those with Wirex, B2C2, and Wincent — have helped its clients launch embedded accounts, global payments, and trading capabilities into their platforms. And very recently, OpenPayd announced a partnership with Circle after launching its stablecoin infrastructure.Ozerk, a trained physician turned entrepreneur, is known for building infrastructure to support underserved sectors of financial services. Reflecting on the recognition, he noted: "The embedded finance market is finally showing its commercial viability. This isn’t about disruption for its own sake — it’s about giving businesses the tools to grow. We’ve seen what happens when you prioritise long-term infrastructure over short-term noise."With embedded finance forecast to contribute over €600 billion in revenue across Europe by 2028, OpenPayd is positioning itself as a critical enabler for this transformation. Its focus remains on supporting clients ranging from digital asset businesses and fintechs to SaaS platforms and global marketplaces — all seeking more integrated, programmable financial services.The Enterprise Awards are hosted annually by the judging panel of TX2 Events, with past winners including founders of companies such as Skyscanner, Darktrace, and Zoopla. The 2025 ceremony highlighted leaders navigating macroeconomic uncertainty with resilience and pragmatic innovation.As OpenPayd enters its second decade, the award signals a broader validation of its model, one focused on delivering regulated, enterprise-grade infrastructure for a global digital economy.About OpenPaydOpenPayd is building the universal financial infrastructure for the digital economy. Our rails-agnostic platform enables any business to move and manage money globally - across fiat and digital assets - through a single, powerful API.We provide embedded accounts, FX, domestic and international payments, Open Banking, and now stablecoin on/off ramps - delivering full interoperability between traditional finance and digital assets. With one of the most comprehensive banking networks in the market, OpenPayd enables real-time money movement, everywhere.Trusted by global leaders including OKX, Bitstamp, B2C2 and Wincent, we process more than €130 billion in annual volumes for over 800 businesses. OpenPayd is the infrastructure layer powering the next generation of financial services.

